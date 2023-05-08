The Downtown Optimist Club announced that registration for the 2023 season of Crestwood T-Ball will begin soon.
Crestwood T-Ball games are planned to be held at Crestwood field during the month of July starting Thursday, July 6. The number of participants who register will determine the number of teams. Trophies will be given to all players at the end of the season.
Registration will take place at Crestwood Baseball Field. Boys and girls ages four to six are encouraged to participate. Cost is $60 per child ($40 for each additional child in the same family), and includes a jersey, baseball cap and trophy for each child. Parents are also encouraged to attend and participate in the coaching and will be given an opportunity to volunteer during the registration process. There are a maximum of 150 player slots available.
A registration form is available from the DTOC website at www.dtoc.org.
Crestwood T-Ball registration will be held at six separate times and will close on Thursday, May 26.
Tuesday, May 9 – 5:30pm to 7:00pm
Thursday, May 11 – 5:30pm to 7:00pm
Tuesday, May 16 – 5:30pm to 7:00pm
Thursday, May 18– 5:30pm to 7:00pm
Tuesday, May 23 – 5:30pm to 7:00 pm
Thursday, May 25 – 5:30pm to 7:00pm
Parents may also register during business hours at the locations below.
Quality PC of Meridian, 3910 Highway 45 North, Meridian, MS 39301 (601) 485-4404
Jeffrey Wilson State Farm, 2401 Highway 39 North, Meridian, MS (601) 483-8253
Parents can also print off the registration form from www.dtoc.org/t-ball and send with check to DTOC, P.O. Box 3399, Meridian, MS 39303 or bring to one of the other locations or bring to registration days. They can also send questions to tball@dtoc.org.
Crestwood T-Ball is also in need of coaches and assistant coaches, and parents can sign up using their child’s registration form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.