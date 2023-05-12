Playing doubles can be difficult for singles tennis players who are used to being lone wolves on the court, but doubles is clearly not a challenge for Lamar’s Annabelle Simmons and Henry Hiatt. The duo proved as much by winning the 5A Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Championship in mixed doubles without dropping a set in the finals or the semifinals earlier this month.
Simmons and Hiatt defeated Levi Dale and Jacie Douglas of Brookhaven Academy in the semifinals 6-3, 6-0, and they bested Hudson Lees and Grayson Guedon of Cathedral 6-0, 6-3 in the finals.
Lamar tennis sponsor Denise Johnson said the two are used to playing the best of the best, as they did in the championship matches, but they still had to deal with nerves. Simmons said she and Hiatt have good chemistry on the court together, and they were able to win a championship because they played some of their best tennis when it mattered most.
“We played really good,” Hiatt said. “I think we’re a great team and have great chemistry.”
Hiatt and Simmons may seem like unlikely doubles champions given that they both spend most of their time on the court playing singles and have a significant age gap. Simmons is a senior who will play tennis at Jones Community College next year, while Hiatt is a seventh grader in his second year on the team.
However, the pair are both highly ranked junior tennis players, and both are headed to the United States Tennis Association’s Mississippi State Championships. They just started playing doubles together for Lamar this season, but they have long had chemistry on the court after meeting at Hiatt’s father’s tennis clinics at Northwood Country Club.
“They’ve known each other for a long time. They’re almost like siblings,” Anthony Hiatt, Henry’s father and Lamar’s tennis coach, said. “(Annabelle) wanted to give herself the best chance to win a state championship, and we paired them together, and they did really well.”
Anthony Hiatt said Lamar used the same strategy last season to put Austin Dungan and Austin Carle, who were singles players that were moved to doubles, in position to win a doubles championship.
“Annabelle and Henry both had real good chemistry on the court together, and they won all their matches pretty handily,” Anthony Hiatt said. “They’re a really strong team together.”
Anthony Hiatt said he could not be more proud of his son, and he was happy to see a longtime student of his end her career with a championship.
“It’s always a delicate balance between the role of a father and a coach. It was definitely a fulfilling moment to see it all work out in the end for them to win a state championship,” Anthony Hiatt said. “I’ve taught Annabelle since she was eight or nine years old, so it was really gratifying to see her finish her high school career.”
Unlike in singles, cooperation and communication are key to success in doubles. Anthony Hiatt said Simmons and his son were able to communicate very well on the court because they know each other so well, which also helped them pick each other up after a bad shot or a lost game.
“Henry was more of the vocal one, and he stays pumped up,” Anthony Hiatt said. “He keeps up some good energy all the time, and then Annabelle was a good balance to keep him from getting too high or too low during a match, so they really meshed pretty well.”
Henry Hiatt and Simmons both said they enjoyed playing doubles, though Hiatt said that the faster pace of doubles points can make doubles difficult. He said he enjoys the team aspect of doubles and having a partner like Simmons who could make shots, though.
“We like playing together because we complement each other’s game very well, but we also just have that great chemistry because we’re very close,” Simmons said. “He’s almost like my little brother because I’m just really close to the Hiatts. It’s really great to play with somebody I’m so close to, even though we don’t always get along.”
Simmons said they were at their best in games where she was serving and Henry Hiatt was at the net because she could hit serves in, and he could put away points with volleys.
“Henry brings that youthful boy approach to it. He has a very high skill level, but he also brings a little spirit of fun in that he dosen’t believe that there’s anything that he can’t get to or a shot that he can’t make,” Johnson said. “Annabelle brings a lot of experience to the court because she’s been playing for a long time. … She thinks a little deeper about it than Henry, and he kind of just goes out into the court and he’s a presence in and of himself.”
This may have been Simmons’ last shot at a championship title, but Henry Hiatt said he is looking to win a lot more of them in his time at Lamar. Sarah Pierce Swift nearly won another title for Lamar this season, but she fell 6-3, 6-3 in a singles championship match against Bayou.
“We actually performed great last year. We only had one division go to state, and this year we had two divisions go to state,” Johnson said.
