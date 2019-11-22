DECATUR — The clock finally struck midnight for the Newton County football team, but it wasn’t without a fight.
Lawrence County scored first in overtime and held Newton County on four downs to take a 13-7 win in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night.
Newton County finishes the season with an 8-6 record under second-year coach Bobby Bass.
In the end, Lawrence County was just one play better than Newton County in a defensive slugfest.
“Our kids played their hearts out,” Bass said. “Their kids did, too. It was a defensive battle on both sides. They have some great players. We did a good job of bottling them up all night. I’m super proud of our effort. When we look back on this season and how much growth we showed, this team, this program, you can’t describe it. It’s one of those things that the light bulb turned on, and you can’t turn it off.”
In a fast-moving first-half, Lawrence County put the first points on the board. After being backed up to its own 3, Lawrence County drove 97 yards in five plays. After a 30-yard pass from Haden Mullins to Quincy Lewis put Lawence County in Newton County territory, Kylan Cooper finally got loose on a 45-yard touchdown run with 9:09 left in the first half. The PAT was good and Lawrence County led 7-0.
“They did a couple of different things to us,” Bass said. “I knew they were going to throw some wrinkles in there with some formations, and they did. But our kids responded to that. I can’t say any more how proud I am of how hard we played.”
Newton County responded with its best drive of the first half on the ensuing possession. Newton County got into Lawrence County territory as Damon Mapp hit Tyron Henderson on a 29-yard pass play. Newton County got as deep as the Lawrence County 23 but Lee Hill’s 40-yard field goal was short with 5:04 left in the first half to keep the score at 7-0 at the half.
Newton County got its biggest break of the game early in the third quarter when Tylan McNichols recovered a Lawrence County fumble with 9:27 left in the third.
Newton County struck quickly as Mapp hit Henderson on a 37-yard touchdown pass with 9:17 left in the third. Lee Hill booted the PAT to tie the game at 7-7.
Newton County threatened once more late in the third quarter. After Mapp hit Donovan McCoy on a 34-yard pass, Newton County got to the Lawrence County 17 but Hill’s field goal attempt was blocked.
In the overtime period, Lawrence County scored in two plays as Perez Tyler scored on a 4-yard run. The PAT was blocked by Colin Crowder to make the score 13-7.
Newton County got to the Lawrence County 5, but Mapp was sacked on fourth down to give Lawrence County the win.
