SCOOBA — Standing on the opposing baseline, Traemond Pittman was given the ball to inbound with his East Mississippi Community College squad down by three and 7.8 seconds remaining.
Tossing the ball to Donte Powers at the top of key, the ball was tipped by Jones College’s SharDarrion Allen, who couldn’t haul it in as Powers regained possession and turned on a dime to face the basket with time winding down.
Crossing over a defender, a whistle was blown as Powers subsequently hit what would’ve been a game-tying 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left.
Double dribble was called on the crossover.
“It’s an awful call, and that official — Ernie Pheal — me and him have not had a good relationship,” Lions head coach Bill Begley said. “He made awful calls, and he took the outcome of that game, and he inserted himself in that, and that is as low as it gets as an official.”
Begley was then handed a technical foul for arguing the call, sending Kenneth Rogers to the free-throw line, who hit both shots to seal a 70-65 victory for the Bobcats in the first round of the MACJC Tournament Monday.
“I’m not taking anything away from Jones. Jones stepped up and made some huge shots at the end,” Begley said. “Would we have won that game? I don’t know. But he completely took the outcome of the game out of the kids’ hands because he wanted to make a call.”
According to Begley, who said he has had issues with Pheal in the past, Pheal was not scheduled to officiate the game per an email he received prior to the contest, which he said raises a red flag as to why he wasn’t notified of the change in personnel.
Hal Lusk, coordinator of men’s basketball officials for the MACJC and other conferences, said, however, that coaches are not supposed to be able to see a list of officials before a game. He added that the system used to assign officials, ArbiterSports, randomly designates them to a game before he assigns them himself, and that an automatic email may have inadvertently been sent out before he made the assignments.
This year’s MACJC Tournament, which is being hosted by East Mississippi, is in the North Division of the conference, which means each game will have two North-based referees and one South-based referee, Lusk said. The three officials listed on the email to Begley are all from the North, while Pheal is from the South.
Jones (18-5) opened the game on an 8-0 run and led 12-3 through the opening four minutes. After the Bobcats took their largest lead of the game at 23-14 midway through the first half, Arecko Gipson Jr. led a 9-0 run for East Mississippi (16-8) and scored 14 of his squad’s 18 points in the final 10 minutes before intermission as the Lions earned their first lead up 30-29 at the break.
EMCC’s leading scorer Jakorie Smith was held to just one shot and two points as foul trouble kept him on the bench for 12 minutes in the first half.
“I just saw they had a mismatch on me, and (my defender) was only 6-foot-3,” Gipson Jr. said. “So I just posted up and looked for my teammates to find me.”
A 3 from Pittman with 15:55 to play put the Lions up by four, but the Bobcats regained the lead at 42-41 four minutes later. A block by Smith into the hands of Danny Washington, who went coast-to-coast for a bucket, was followed by a free throw by KJ Riley to give EMCC its largest lead of the game at 53-47 with 6:20 left.
Jones started banking 3-pointers, however, and took back the lead on a shot from beyond the arc by Casey Smith Jr. to go up 58-57 with less than three minutes to play in regulation. Smith answered with his own go-ahead 3, which was followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Rogers.
Down 68-62 a minute and a half later, Pittman drilled a corner 3 to make it a one-possession game. After the Bobcats missed the front end of the ensuing one-and-one, the Lions drove down the court and called a timeout to stop play.
The controversial call came moments later.
“I thought all of our guys played hard. It’s a tournament game, and everybody can play,” Begley said. “They stepped up and made shots. Hats off to Jones, just let us make or miss that shot, and not have a call.”
Gipson Jr. played all 40 minutes and finished with a game-high 23 points off 8-for-18 shooting for East Mississippi. Pittman, a Meridian native, scored 13 points, Smith added 11 points and Powers chipped in nine points and six assists.
Jones made six 3s in the final eight minutes to advance to the MACJC semifinals. Allen ended with a team-high 19 points, Rogers scored 17 and Smith Jr. added 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.