HATTIESBURG — Conference USA announced Wednesday the rescheduling of two Southern Miss football games that were postponed earlier this season due to COVID-19.
The Golden Eagles travel to El Paso, Texas, to face UTEP in a Saturday, Dec. 5, matchup with the Miners. A game time has not been set, and the game will be shown on the ESPN Networks.
Southern Miss then concludes the regular season the following Thursday, Dec. 10, when they play host to Florida Atlantic in a 5:30 p.m. tilt at The Rock. That game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.
The FAU game will be the seventh home game for the Golden Eagles. It will be only the second time in its history, the other in 1920, that Southern Miss will play seven home games in a season.
