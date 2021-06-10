The dynamic duo of Belle and Lilly Hollingsworth provided excellent teamwork on the tennis court this year.
The Hollingsworth sisters finished with an 11-2 record for Newton County Academy this season and went undefeated en route to an MAIS Class 2A girls doubles state championship. Their efforts earned them Premier Preps female tennis Co-Player of the Year honors.
“It is a huge honor and one we are so thankful to receive,” Belle Hollingsworth said. “My sister and I hold each other accountable in every sport we play, and on the court we both keep the mindset always to get the next point.”
Lilly Hollingsworth stated that it feels surreal to be crowned co-players of the year.
“With COVID ruining our season last year, we just really wanted to play this season like it was our last because we didn’t know if we would ever have the chance of playing another season,” Lilly Hollingsworth.
A common goal and good coaching helped them stay focused during the season.
“Winning state was our goal from the start, and we would have never achieved that goal without coach Pete,” Belle Hollingsworth said, referring to NCA tennis coach Pete Mazzella. “He has pushed us and believed in us since the first time we picked up a racket. We are so proud to have him as a coach, and we love and appreciate him more than he will ever know.”
Mazzella said that he didn’t know co-players of the year were even possible but believes it was fitting to award both Lilly and Belle Hollingsworth.
“Those girls are just such a cohesive unit; it just makes sense to award them both,” Mazzella said.
Belle and Lilly said winning a state championship in doubles was rewarding since it was an achievement they could share.
“I couldn’t ask for a better partner than my Lilly,” Belle Hollingsworth said. “We keep each other up, and we are both each other’s biggest fans. Winning it was awesome, but winning it with her as my partner made it as special as it possibly could have been for us.”
Said Lilly Hollingsworth, “We read each other so well and feed off each other on the court. Running and hugging her after the game and knowing that all our hard work had finally paid off is my favorite memory of this season. My sister is and will forever be my best friend.”
