Collinsville native Riley Thompson is having to play a waiting game, but she’s not being inactive while she waits.
After helping West Lauderdale win its first state championship in girls soccer in 2016 as a seventh grader, Thompson spent the next five years as a student at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., honing her soccer skills. It earned her an offer from Florida to play soccer in the SEC following her graduation in 2021.
But the coach who recruited Thompson, Becky Burleigh, retired from Florida before Thompson arrived on campus. What followed was a frustrating 4-12-4 season under new head coach Tony Amato during Thompson’s freshman year, and Thompson ultimately entered the transfer portal back in the fall of 2021. This past March, she transferred to Mississippi State, but an SEC rule only allows transfers within the conference to be eligible to play the following season if they transfer prior to Feb. 1.
This rule was a topic of discussion at this week’s SEC spring meetings in Destin, Fla., where a proposal was made to move that deadline back to May 1. If the proposal passes, it would make Thompson immediately eligible during the 2022-23 school year; otherwise, she would have to redshirt before becoming eligible during the 2023-24 school year.
In the meantime, Thompson has decided to play for the Asheville City (N.C.) Soccer Club, which competes in the newly formed USL W League, a pre-professional women’s soccer league that started up in May. As she awaits an answer from the SEC, Thompson said she’s grateful she’s able to remain active, whether that’s at Mississippi State or in Asheville.
“When I committed and we realized I wouldn’t know for sure if I could play, I decided I still needed to play in some games,” Thompson said. “The coaches at Mississippi State know people from different summer teams, and I really like the Asheville club and what they were about.”
Florida fired Amato in late April after multiple players complained to athletic officials at the school that Amato was pressuring them "about eating habits and their bodies," according to a story by WUFT NPR's Payton Titus. Thompson declined to discuss the matter but said she's happy with both her decision to transfer to Mississippi State and to play in Asheville.
"I'm playing with a lot of good players and getting better," Thompson said.
Thompson stayed at Florida until this past spring due to her loving the school itself, but she admitted being closer to home in Starkville — just 91 minutes away from Collinsville — was nice after so many years spent in Florida.
“I haven’t lived close to home since the seventh grade,” Thompson said. “I love the coaches (at Mississippi State) and know they want the best for me and that they’ll push me to be the best I can be. I think good things are coming in the future for the team. I think we’ll be very good in the SEC next year.”
The plan for now is to arrive at Mississippi State’s campus on July 6 to work out with the team if she learn’s she’ll be eligible for the upcoming season. If not, she said she plans to stay in Asheville through the league’s championship game. While there’s some uncertainty about the upcoming school year, Thompson said there are far worse places to wait things out than Asheville.
“I love it,” Thompson said of the city. “There’s so much to do. I haven’t been able to do everything yet. I’ve gone on a few hikes, and I really want to go zip lining.”
