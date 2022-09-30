Warriors Fall to Southwest Bears in MACCC Thriller

The East Central Community College Warriors fell to the Southwest Mississippi Community College Bears, 24-20, in yet another close MACCC matchup. With the loss, ECCC moved to 0-5, 0-3 on the year, while Southwest improved to 2-3, 1-2.
The game started with back-to-back punts as both teams worked on getting into the rhythm of their offenses. On the Bears' second drive of the game, they strung together a 17-play, grueling drive that featured an i-formation attack. 14 of the 17 plays were rushes, but the Warriors made a great defensive stand within their own 10-yard line to hold the Bears to a Tres Ladner, chip shot field goal. With five minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Bears led 3-0.
The Warriors took over late in the first quarter after Noah Cutter (Bay St. Louis) stopped a Southwest fake punt. ECCC took over at midfield and put together a 10-play scoring drive that ended with a 29-yard field goal from Brandon Gilliam (Vicksburg). The drive was highlighted by a 26-yard rush from ECCC quarterback Gabriel Larry (Manvel, Texas).
ECCC was right back in charge as Jaylin Thompson (Vicksburg) cut the ensuing Southwest drive short with an interception to put the Warriors deep into Southwest territory. ECCC had to settle for a Gilliam field goal, this one from 38-yards out to take a 6-3 lead with 8:49 remaining in the half.
Southwest tried to tie the game at the buzzer going into the half with a deep field goal, but the Warriors blocked the kick. Michael Coats Jr. (Biloxi) scooped up the block and returned it 85-yards for a score. The Warrior faithful in Bailey Stadium erupted as the Warriors built a 13-3 lead going into the locker rooms.
The Warriors' first drive of the third quarter ended with an interception, and the Bears capitalized with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Davis to Ty Moore to cut the Warrior lead to 13-10.
Southwest was driving later in the third, but Thompson ended the drive yet again with an interception. This time the sophomore took it 56-yards for a touchdown. The score pushed the ECCC advantage to 20-10.
The momentum continued to go back and forth as the Bears cut the lead once again, this time on a scoop and score on a fumble early in the fourth quarter. The 20-yard score from Martavius Evans pulled the ECCC lead down to just three, 20-17, with 13:43 remaining in the contest.
After a missed 37-yard field goal from the Warriors, the Bears marched 80-yards over 10 plays finished off by a Davis to Drekevion Ander touchdown score from 20-yards out. The score put the Bears in front, 24-20.
The Warriors made a late-game drive, but time expired solidifying the Bears' victory.
Southwest outgained the Warriors 364 total yards to ECCC's 203. The Warriors finished with 102 passing yards and 101 rushing yards to the Bears' 200 passing and 164 rushing yards.
Larry finished the night 9-for-19 for 102 yards. Larry also led the Warriors in rushing with 54 yards on 26 carries, while Devontae Causey (Millry) posted 32 yards. Scooby Leverett (Jackson, Ala.) hauled in two catches for 46 yards, while Causey had four receptions for 33 yards.
ECCC posted four interceptions in the game with Tori Mulkey and Jaylin Wash getting one each, while Thompson brought down two. TJ Thompson (Bolton) wrapped up 11 tackles and Javonta Stewart (Brookhaven) posted 10. Peyton Posey (Union) led the Warriors with two and a half tackles for loss.
The Warriors are on the road next Thursday, October 6 as the team travels to Booneville to face the Northeast Mississippi Community College Tigers. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.