Calvin Hampton is skeptical that summer football workouts will begin in less than a month.
According to a report by The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s Brad Locke, the Mississippi High School Activities Association is sticking with its plan to resume athletic activities on June 1, the same date it set after canceling spring sports seasons and athletic workouts and practices last month. The MHSAA’s executive committee met Monday, according to the report, and said it wouldn’t revise that planned startup date, a decision it will reevaluate on another conference call May 21.
But Hampton, the head football coach at Southeast Lauderdale, said he gives it a 30 to 40% chance of sports activities resuming by that date, activities that would include summer football workouts. His guess is that the startup date will be pushed back to the middle of June, and even when things are allowed to resume, it wouldn’t mean players are available to coaches right away.
“It’s really uncertain right now,” Hampton said. “If we go with the date they set, that’s just (allowing) the kids to get physicals and things like that. We’re behind the eight-ball so much that they have to get physicals, and I’m sure they’ll get the COVID-19 test as part of their physicals. You have to take care of things like that before you can even talk about football.”
An early or mid-June startup date would remind Hampton of his playing days — “You had summer workouts back then but not to this extent,” Hampton explained — but given that there haven’t been any team workouts since early March, the players would essentially have to start from scratch on their conditioning.
“The main thing would be to try and get the boys in playing shape,” Hampton said. “You have to throw the weight program and stuff you’ve been doing out the window and just focus on what you want to do conditioning-wise. How confident am I about having the guys ready for the season? It’s all about the coaches and how badly the coaches and players want to work for it.”
Clarkdale head football coach Jason Soules said his team was in the middle of its offseason weightlifting program before sports were suspended in early March. The decision to cancel spring sports last month by the MHSAA meant football teams wouldn’t have their normal spring practices, and Clarkdale was scheduled to play a spring game at Southern Miss this weekend that can’t happen now.
“You send workouts for the kids to do (at home), but they’re on their own to do it,” Soules said. “It’s definitely something we’ve all had to adjust to. We lost three weeks in the spring that we can’t get back, not to mention eight weeks of weightlifting. When we get the kids back we’ll evaluate where we are, reset their workouts and put the pedal to the medal.”
Soules said he hopes sports can safely resume by June 1, and he and his coaches are more than willing to follow whatever health guidelines are required by the MHSAA should summer workouts be allowed to happen.
“It would be awesome to get them all back, and at this point heat acclimation and getting the body ready for physical contact are the most important things,” Soules said. “If we get them back June 1 it would give us all of June and July to get them ready.”
One potential sacrifice if summer workouts do resume is 7-on-7s, where quarterbacks and skill players square off in passing drills. Facing other area teams at 7-on-7 meets has become a regular activity for football teams in the summer, but Hampton said without spring practices and more than two months without players in the weight room means they likely wouldn’t be ready for 7-on-7s.
“You’d have to throw it out the window,” Hampton said. “I don’t think it would be realistic to do 7-on-7s. Football is about blocking and tackling. It’s good camaraderie for the players and skill guys to do 7-on-7s, and it helps get them in shape and work on your quarterback’s timing, but if you come in right now and just focus on 7-on-7s, you’re going to have a long season because the main thing now is getting down your blocking and tackling.”
