When the Southeast Lauderdale slow-pitch softball team was making a run through the MHSAA Class I postseason, there was a sense of urgency that wasn’t just because of the stakes.
A series loss in the playoffs meant the Lady Tigers’ season would have ended and their chance at a state title would be finished for this fall — and possibly forever, head coach Chris Harper said.
The Lady Tigers fell to Lake in the Class I state semifinal series, and on Thursday, just more than a week later, it was announced the MHSAA would be dropping slow-pitch softball as a sport.
“I had a feeling it was coming,” Harper said. “I had been in conversation with several coaches, and I think we all had a feeling it was coming.”
According to an email received by Harper and other slow-pitch coaches from the MHSAA, the association was dropping the sport due to the decline in participation among its member schools and due to the rise in popularity of volleyball, a sport for which girls can earn college scholarships.
“We were hoping to make it all the way, because we all had the feeling that slow-pitch was leaving, so it would have been great to make it to state for the last year of the sport,” Harper said. “My hat’s off to Lake. They’re in our division, so someone from our division won state the last year of slow-pitch. We were happy to have made it as far as we did.”
As far as the decision itself, Harper admitted to having mixed feelings.
“Part of me is just looking forward to having a little bit of a break, an offseason, and then part of me doesn’t like it because it gave the girls a chance to have team competition and work on skills and stuff like that,” Harper said. “I’m kind of wondering what we’re going to do in the fall. We’ll have to change our offseason routine and go from there.”
Neshoba Central softball coach Trae Embry, whose team won the Class II state championship — it’s eighth in a row in slow-pitch — last weekend in Madison, said he heard the MHSAA had a meeting a couple of weeks ago concerning the future of the sport. Like Harper, he had an inkling the MHSAA would be dropping slow-pitch, though he would have liked for it to stick around.
“It’s something we’ve been successful at, but the decision was made, and it’s one we’re going to have to accept and move on,” Embry said. “It’s not in my hands to decide, and we’re just going to move forward.”
In light of the sport’s cancelation, Embry said it makes last weekend’s state championship win even bigger.
“We know for sure we went out on top,” Embry said. “That’s a great accomplishment to our kids, our program and our past and present players. It’s something they’ll always be able to remember.”
