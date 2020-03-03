CLINTON — Arecko Gipson Jr. hit a 3-pointer to put the East Mississippi men’s basketball team up by four with five minutes to play.
Hinds closed the gap, however, and after making the first of two free throws to tie the game, hauled in an offensive rebound off the missed second attempt, then pulled up from behind the arc and banked a 3 of the glass to take a two-point lead with 3:20 left.
“That changed the game right there,” EMCC head coach Bill Begley said.
After the Eagles made two free throws on their next possession, Traemond Pittman nailed a 3-pointer to keep it a one-point game before Dontrell McQuarter hit back-to-back 3s in between two Pittman free throws to give Hinds a five-point advantage with 15.9 seconds to play and ultimately clinch a 70-64 victory in the first round of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament Tuesday at Mississippi College.
“I wouldn’t change anything that we did. I played off (Hinds’) stats, and wouldn’t label them as shooters, but they stepped up and made shots,” Begley said. “You’ve got to tip your hat off to them. It’s just how it goes sometimes.”
Gipson Jr. finished with a game-high 21 points for East Mississippi (16-9). Donte Powers added 15 points, and Jakorie Smith picked up his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“At the end of the day it doesn’t matter. The season’s over. We lost,” Smith said of his performance. “I know my role on the team is to get rebounds, score and create opportunities, but it doesn’t even matter because the season’s over. We played hard, and for this to be my last game with my sophomore brothers, it’s tough.”
McQuarter ended with 19 points for Hinds (16-8), scoring 17 in the second half. Kejuan Clements had 11 points and Jordan Johnson added 10.
The Lions went down 8-2 early but strung together nine straight points courtesy of Gipson Jr. and Powers to take the lead six minutes in. They briefly lost the lead before Powers hit a 3 to put his team up 14-12. A dunk by Gipson Jr. with 4:50 left in the first half gave EMCC a 25-23 advantage.
With the Lions leading 27-25 at halftime, Smith nailed a shot from the perimeter and scored on a layup to help build a five-point lead early in the second half. East Mississippi kept its lead until the 9:13 mark when the Eagles laid in a shot to pull ahead 47-46. The two teams traded leads until Gipson Jr. completed a 3-point play, then made a 3 to put EMCC up 58-54 with five minutes left in regulation.
Hinds tied the game at 58-58 and, after Pittman went 1-for-2 at the line, earned five consecutive points to lead 61-59 with 3:20 to play, including the 3-pointer off the glass by Peyton Taylor.
McQuarter took over from there, scoring eight of his squad’s final nine points.
“It was deflating for me and for my brothers in the locker room right now,” Smith said. “On the scouting report McQuarter wasn’t a shooter, so to see him make two (3s) in a row like that was tough.”
East Mississippi, which lost in the first round of the MACJC Tournament last week, falls out of the Region 23 Tournament in the opening round for the second-straight season.
“Our guys played hard, and I hate this for them because they played hard enough to win. We took one play off, and it cost us,” Begley said. “These freshmen got a lot of experience, and it’ll be good for this to eat at them this summer. So we’ll be ready to come back here next year.”
