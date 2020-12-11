CLINTON — It’s early in the season, and everyone is still trying to find the right fit.
That was the case for Meridian and Clinton high schools Friday night.
Behind a bigger front court anchored by Kimani Hamilton, Clinton was able to get past MHS 67-52 in a clash of two Class 6A contenders.
“I think it was a defensive battle between two really good teams,” Clinton coach Robert Green said. “For us right now it’s about finding the right lineup based on the other team’s personnel and who’s subbing in and out of the game.”
The game started out back-and-forth, with the game tied at 15 at the end of the first quarter. To begin the second quarter, Clinton pieced together a 21-6 run to take a 36-21 lead behind the play of Hamilton and Jeremiah Foster and the shooting of Omarion Luss.
The Arrows had a 41-27 lead at the break.
In the third quarter, MHS got nine points from Demarcus Powe and held Clinton to just six points in the frame to cut the Arrow lead down to 47-42.
“Our motto is, ‘Three stops, three scores,’ and that’s what we were doing,” MHS coach Ron Norman said. “Clinton is arguably one of the top two teams in 6A along with Starkville. We fought hard and played it close, but their athleticism, offensive rebounding and their bigs just took over.”
To begin the fourth quarter, Clinton went on a quick 6-0 run to increase their lead to 53-42 and held on from there to secure the win.
Luss had 17 points to lead Clinton, while Hamilton added 13 points and Foster had 10 points for the Arrows (7-0).
“One thing we have this year is depth, and come district time that’s going to carry us,” Green said. “We’ve got guys that have played together for a while, but at the same time we have to have consistency on both the offensive end and defensive end of the floor.”
Josiah Jones and Powe would each had 20 points apiece to lead MHS (3-2).
“I like the kids we have, and we’re going to do what we do,” Norman said. “Games right now are preparing us for district. This is kind of our summer, and these games are preseason, and once district play comes in January we will be ready.”
There was no girls contest.
