When Jordan Wren was hired at Union in February of 2020, he went into the job not knowing any of the players.
One player quickly stood out when Wren was finally able to get them together on the practice field: quarterback Kenyon Clay.
“I didn’t know of anyone at the school,” Wren remembered. “Of course, I pulled up rosters and pulled up stats, but nothing jumped off the page at me, but I found out who Kenyon was pretty quickly as soon as we started practicing.”
Clay finished the 2021 season with 1,150 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing while also passing for 703 yards and seven touchdowns. On Wednesday, he signed with Southern Miss to continue his football career, becoming Union’s first player to earn a Division I scholarship for football right out of high school. Union celebrated his signing with the Golden Eagles in a ceremony Thursday morning in the school’s cafeteria.
“It’s a blessing,” Clay said. “I want to just thank God for the opportunity, thank my family and thank everyone who supported me along the way. This was a childhood dream, so it means a whole lot. I just want the kids here to know anything is possible even when you come from a small town.”
Wren said he recently found out Clay was the first player out of Union to go Division I straight from high school, and the opportunity couldn’t have been given to a more deserving player.
“That means a lot not just to him but also the kids who look up to him,” Wren said. “Southern Miss is getting a kid who will be very hard to outwork. He doesn’t take no for an answer, and he’s going to be the first one there and the last one to leave. His academics are also going to be awesome.”
After playing his first varsity football game as an eighth grader at cornerback, Clay became the Yellowjackets’ starting quarterback his freshman year when Union hosted J.Z. George Sept. 7, 2018. He rushed for 231 yards and two touchdowns in that game, and Clay said at the time he wasn’t thinking about a future in college football — though he said that always remained a goal.
“I wanted this day to be possible back then, but I tried not to think too much ahead,” Clay said. “I tried to keep my head level and (not think about college too much) until my senior year. I was just in the ninth grade, so I was just focused on winning and doing whatever was best for the team, but I’m glad they (started me at quarterback) because it boosted my confidence in myself, and now I’m here.”
In addition to his athletic ability, Wren said one of the things that first stood out about Clay was his ability to lead by example, and he said that part of Clay’s personality is just as responsible for his success as his God-given talent.
“To be honest, it’s rare for your best athlete to also be the best kid in the school and the hardest worker and be the one who holds himself accountable more than anyone else,” Wren said. “That speaks volumes just in terms of the leadership he’s had for the younger kids to see. It’s like the old saying goes, it’s not our job to save people, it’s our job to plant seeds and for God to do the rest, and I think Kenyon has done a great job with that.”
When he heard his coach’s kind words, Clay said he’s glad he was able to leave such a lasting impression.
“That means a lot,” Clay said. “I try my best to be a great example for the students and show them that’s it’s not good to be the bad student. I feel like it’s a blessing to have him talk in a positive way about me.”
With all of Union cheering him on, Clay said he’s proud to be representing his hometown and school at the Division I level.
“They mean a lot,” Clay said of his family, friends and fans. “They’ve been with me every step of the way. Since seventh grade ball, I’ve had so many supporters come out and watch me play, so it means the world that I have that many family members that actually care about the things I do in life.”
Clay is a December graduate.
