Two key cogs in Clarkdale’s postseason run this past spring will both be playing JUCO baseball after they graduate in May.
Outfielder Colson Thompson and pitcher Houston Wedgeworth signed to continue their baseball careers with Southwest Mississippi Community College and East Central Community College, respectively, during a ceremony Friday afternoon in Clarkdale’s library. The pair were members of the 2021 Bulldogs who made it all the way to the MHSAA Class 3A state semifinal series, and Clarkdale baseball coach Scott Gibson said both were named All-State last season precisely because of how much they contributed to that run.
“They were huge,” Gibson said. “Houston was a guy we’d send out there once a week and it was a W. Colson is just a steady bat who we can always count on. We know something good is going to happen every time his turn comes through in the order.”
Thompson finished last season with a .363 average, 21 stolen bases, eight doubles, two triples, 36 RBIs and 41 runs scored. Wedgeworth finished 2021 with a 1.07 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched, and he also hit .363 with 15 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 36 RBIs. Both were named to the Premier Preps baseball team this past school year.
“East Central is getting a guy in Houston who is a strike-thrower and really competes on the mound,” Gibson said. “I know they’re excited about getting him there. Colson is a guy who brings steady outfield play every day and swings a really good bat, so I know (Southwest) coach (Jack) Edmonson is excited about having him. Even better than that, though, they’re both getting guys who know how to work and put in the time and are willing to put in the time to be successful.”
Thompson said it was rewarding to earn a spot on a JUCO team after so many hours dedicated to baseball since he was little.
“It’s everything I’ve been working toward my whole life,” Thompson said. “The hours we put in, the time people have committed to me, whether it was coaches and family, everyone supported me. It really is a small step toward the bigger goal.”
Like Thompson, Wedgeworth said signing with ECCC was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to play baseball beyond high school.
“It’s very special,” Wedgeworth said. “It’s something I’ve been working toward ever since I was little, and I’m happy I can make it come true today.”
In Southwest, Thompson said visiting the school sealed his decision, and he can’t wait to get to work with Edmonson, who was named Southwest’s next baseball coach in May.
“I love their campus,” Thompson said. “It’s quite beautiful, and it kind of took me by surprise to be honest. I’ve heard amazing things about the new head coach who’s taking the job up there, so hopefully things will go right and I’ll enjoy it.”
In East Central, Wedgeworth said he felt comfortable with head coach Neal Holliman and with the idea of living in Decatur.
“I really like their coaches, and the facilities are top-notch,” Wedgeworth said.
Thompson and Wedgeworth have been friends for years, and Thompson said he was happy to see his friend earn a shot at the next level just like him.
“Me and Houston have been playing since we were 9 years old, so it’s something special to share a moment like this with one of your good buds,” Thompson said.
Wedgeworth also said he was happy to share the moment with Thompson, even if the two ultimately chose different schools.
“I think it’s really cool my best friend I’ve been playing with since I was little gets to play on the same level as well,” Wedgeworth said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.