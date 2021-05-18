Clarkdale’s run in the MHSAA Class 3A baseball playoffs has an important ingredient: confidence.
It’s helped the Bulldogs navigate a stressful postseason, such as a 4-3 extra-innings, walkoff win against Yazoo County in the second round or a 6-4 comeback win versus West Marion this past Friday in which they trailed 4-1 at one point.
Making it to the South State round for the first time since 2012 only adds to that confidence as Clarkdale prepares to take on Magee in a best-of-three series with a state title berth on the line. Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Magee, with Clarkdale hosting Game 2 at 6 p.m. Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, will be at 7 p.m. next Monday at Magee.
“This gives our kids proof that we can play at this level,” Clarkdale head coach Scott Gibson said. “We’ve preached it for two years. Of course, last year we thought we’d be here and then COVID got us.”
Whether it’s winning close games or making it to South State, infielder/pitcher Cal Culpepper said coming out on top in high-pressure playoff games has given the Bulldogs the self-assurance that no situation is too much to overcome.
“So when that situation does appear, we can say, ‘We’ve done this before, we’ve been here before,’” Culpepper said. “We have confidence in that situation that we can overcome the challenges of the game and however the game is going.”
Outfielder Gavin Moffett said the confidence stems from a desire to win.
“We all just want it really badly this year,” Moffett said. “When we get down, we just know what we have to do, and we do it. We get it done.”
That belief in themselves has been a big reason they’ve made it so far, Gibson said.
“It’s great because this time of the year you’re playing good teams, so you’re going to get behind, you’re going to get down in games, and our guys never feel like we’re out of the game until the 21st out,” Gibson said.
Another key has been their chemistry, and Gibson said there haven’t been any problems with guys worrying about individual accolades.
“These guys just enjoy playing together, being around each other, spending time with each other and doing their part to make the next guy better and set him up for success,” Gibson said.
While he felt good about last year’s team in the COVID-shortened season, Culpepper said the chemistry of the 2021 Bulldogs sets them apart.
“The difference this year is we’ve really come together as a team and grown together and realized how good a team we are,” Culpepper said. “It helps so much because we play as a team; there are no individual wins. This past week everyone contributed, even the dugout with them bringing the energy. Everyone plays a part in the wins we get, it’s not just one person.”
Said Moffett, “It’s just a big family down here. We all support each other in every way, and we all have each other’s backs the whole time. We know it takes everyone to win.”
Up next is Magee, which like Clarkdale hasn’t lost a game since the playoffs began.
“They’re a really good ball team, really talented,” Gibson said. “They’re the last team from 3A (South) to play for a state championship in 2019 with COVID cutting us short in 2020. We’ll have our hands full, but I can’t help but think Magee is sitting there thinking they’ll have their hands full with Clarkdale, too, so we’ll see.”
The deeper you go in the playoffs, the better the teams you’ll face, and Moffett said he expects that to prove true with Magee.
“Obviously going into South State they’re pretty good,” Moffett said. “They’ve made it this far like we have not because they’re bad, and we know that, but we have to have confidence going into this game.”
