Avery Anders and Mason Horne were asked to smile for a photo, and the audience made fun of the Clarkdale seniors for doing so.
Horne didn’t mind, even if some friendly jabs from their classmates were part of having them in attendance for their signing. Friday afternoon, Horne and Anders both inked with East Central Community College to continue their soccer careers, and Horne said he was thrilled to get to celebrate the occasion with his friends at Clarkdale.
“It feels amazing seeing everyone in here supporting me,” Horne said. “It couldn’t get any better.”
The two are standouts on a Clarkdale boys soccer team that made the MHSAA Class 3A state championship game a year ago and the state semifinal round two seasons ago, and Bulldogs head coach Luke Smith said Anders and Horne have both been key parts of Clarkdale’s recent postseason runs.
“They started for me as freshmen four years ago, and they’ve started pretty much every game they’ve been been healthy since then,” Smith said. “They’ve played pretty much every minute of every game (this season).”
Anders said having an opportunity to continue his soccer career is the fulfillment of a goal he’s had most of his life.
“It means a lot,” Anders said. “I’ve been wanting to play (college soccer) since I was 4 years old, and now the dream is finally coming true.”
And going to East Central with Horne was an added bonus.
“I’ve been playing with him since I was 4,” Anders said. “We know how each other plays, and we can play with each other well, so I’m really looking forward to that.”
Horne also said he’s glad his friend and Clarkdale teammate signed with the same school he did.
“I’ve known him since I was 4, so I feel like we have a great connection on and off the field,” Horne said.
In addition to Anders, Horne said he has a good relationship with other players at East Central now and with current seniors from other local schools who also signed with East Central. He also said his relationship with Warriors soccer coach Ethan Paschal was a big part of his decision to sign with the school.
“I like him in particular,” Horne said. “When me and my dad toured there, we formed a great relationship with him, and he also has a really good relationship with his players.”
Anders said several family connections at East Central made him want to spend the next two years in Decatur.
“My brother (Paxton Anders) plays there already, so getting to play another year with him is great, and my mom works there,” Anders said. “All my other friends who are committing there, getting to play with them also really made me want to go.”
Though he’ll be losing two key players after this season, Smith said he’s not at all surprised Anders and Horne earned the opportunity to play soccer in college.
“My first year here I could tell when they were freshmen that, if they kept working at the rate that they were, they’d have the potential to get here,” Smith said. “These guys go to the gym and put in a lot of work outside of practice, and I think it’s paid off for them.”
