Clarkdale vs. Southeast Lauderdale promised to be a high-stakes contest Friday, but circumstances beyond the two teams’ control has altered the storylines dramatically.
Southeast Lauderdale interim head coach Centel Truman has been tasked with leading the team following the tragic death of head coach Calvin Hampton in a car accident last week. Clarkdale, meanwhile, is under precautionary COVID-19 quarantine, forcing it to forfeit Friday’s game at Southeast Lauderdale.
The two teams were vying for the No. 4 seed out of MHSAA Region 5-3A. With Clarkdale having to forfeit, that will give the Tigers the playoff berth.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE
Truman said it’s not the ideal way to earn a postseason spot, but the Tigers aren’t going to decline the opportunity after an emotional last couple of weeks.
“I hate the fact that Clarkdale is on COVID quarantine,” Truman said. “Nobody ever wants to not be able to finish their season out, but with the season we’ve had so far, I’ll take any positive.”
Since Hampton’s death, Truman said the players have impressed them with their resolve despite a challenging time emotionally.
“In spite of everything that’s going on, they’ve shown some fight, some competitive spirit, and for 14- to 18-year-olds, that’s all you can ask,” Truman said. “They’ve been through a lot, and as they get older, they’ll look back on this and be able to pull life lessons away from it.”
As interim coach, Truman said he’s been grateful for the people around him to help with the transition, especially since he’s also the school’s boys basketball coach who is getting ready for the winter sports season.
“I’ve had a lot of support within the administration and football coaching staff, along with my assistant basketball coach and even the middle school coach,” Truman said. “They’ve reached out in every capacity, and the (Southeast Lauderdale) community has stepped up and done so many things. I know right now I’m in the forefront, but so many people have been helping me through this process. I’m very grateful for everyone who has reached out.”
CLARKDALE
The Bulldogs football team was put under quarantine Sunday, and head coach Jason Soules said ending their season without a chance at earning a playoff berth was extremely frustrating.
“We made it our goal to finish our story on the field,” Soules said. “It’s frustrating, but it’s 2020. It’s not just us that this has happened to. Some teams didn’t get to play any games, so I’m going to look at it glass half full.”
Clarkdale won four games this season, including their first win in a divisional contest since 2015 when it defeated Kemper County 24-18 on Oct. 16. That put the Bulldogs in the driver’s seat for that final playoff seeding out of Region 5-3A before COVID-19 forced them to quarantine.
“I refuse to be negative,” Soules said. “We’re extremely proud of our kids and what they did, and not being able to finish the season doesn’t change what we accomplished. Even with the whole 2020 situation, they kept growing and working to become a good football team, and we can’t wait to get back to work and get started for next year. I told them, only seven teams in Mississippi get to finish their seasons with a win: the six state champions, and us.”
In particular, Soules praised the team’s six seniors in helping lead the way for improvement throughout the summer and fall.
“Their work, effort and commitment to Clarkdale is what makes them excellent,” Soules said. “I’ve never been more proud of a bunch as I am with this one.”
Soules also said he wanted to extend his condolences to Southeast Lauderdale over the loss of Hampton and that they would continue to pray for their community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.