Clarkdale (17-2) beat a team by just one run for the fourth time this season and the second time this week when the Bulldogs grinded out a 5-4 victory at home over Southeast Lauderdale on Friday. The Bulldogs have won all their close games so far, as their two losses this season were by four runs.
Up one run, T.J. Gordon took the pitcher’s mound in the seventh inning on Tuesday to close out a 4-3 win over Southeast. He closed out a second straight game against the Tigers on Friday after replacing Jax Joyner on the mound in the seventh inning when Clarkdale was up 5-4.
Gordon allowed a hit and a walk, but he shut down a Southeast Lauderdale comeback by throwing two strikeouts and a groundout to secure the win for the Bulldogs.
