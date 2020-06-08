When the coronavirus shutdowns began, senior Anna Russell visited the Clarkdale campus to get a few of her things and take some senior photos.
Monday evening, Russell was back at her school as the Lady Bulldogs softball team hosted a senior night ceremony in the basketball gymnasium. After nearly three months of being away from the school, Russell admitted it was surreal seeing her teammates and coaches again.
“I miss these girls,” Russell said. “It feels weird seeing everyone back together after all this time.”
The final game Clarkdale ended up playing, a win against Puckett in the school’s annual spring fling fast-pitch tournament in March, wasn’t supposed to be the seniors’ last high school game. Julie Griffith, Cristi Rainer, Maggie Meadows, Karis Mason and Russell shared their coach’s hopes of making a playoff run this spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic robbed them of a playoff opportunity, senior night at the ballpark and the chance of having at least two more months around their teammates.
Clarkdale softball coach Kate McCarty and other members of the school’s faculty hosted the ceremony for the five seniors Monday evening, recognizing each of them for their contributions to the team like they normally would during the final home game of the regular season. There was no game afterward, though, making the moment bittersweet.
“We wanted something super-special, and with all of the new (coronavirus) regulations it was hard for us,” McCarty explained. “We didn’t get to have the crowd we wanted, but I knew we couldn’t go any longer without having something. We have five seniors and a really good team. We talked up making it to the playoffs all year because we felt like this was the team to do it with, but there are other plans in store for us and for the rest of the world, so we just had to do the best we could and honor them the best way that we could before they got on with the next chapter of their lives.”
A potential playoff run wasn’t taken away due to a team eliminating them from the postseason, but from an act of nature, which makes it all the more frustrating, Russell said.
“We all knew it was our year to make the playoffs, and we were ready for that, so it was hard for us,” Russell said.
Griffith said losing a completed fast-pitch season was just one of several things the seniors lost this year along with senior prom and a planned trip to Six Flags.
“Being a senior is something I’ve been looking forward to for forever, so I’m sad it got taken away,” Griffith said. “It took a while to get over it.”
In addition to making the team’s 400 club — which is awarded to players who hit above .400 — for this past season, Griffith was also named Miss CHS Softball, an award voted on by her teammates. It’s something Griffith said she’ll forever cherish about her senior year.
“It’s special to me,” Griffith said. “I tried really hard this year to lead, so I’m glad I could be an example to the underclassmen. It’s an honor because I didn’t expect to get it.”
Now that the shortened 2020 season was capped off with a senior night, McCarty said she’s grateful to have coached this year’s five 12th graders and appreciates what each of them brought to the table, both skill- and personality-wise.
“They’re all so diverse,” McCarty said. “We all talk about being a family, but then we’re all so different outside of (the softball field). They all brought something different, and they all played different positions. We have one going to the next level to play at EMCC (Meadows), so she’s preparing for that. They just jelled. … I feel like once they started believing in themselves, they knew this was their year.”
Meadows also made the team’s 400 Club, along with underclassmen Lauren Lewis and Haley Freeman.
