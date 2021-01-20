In the current climate of uncertainty, Clarkdale managed to maintain consistency by dominating its division in both boys and girls soccer.
The Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs both swept Region 5-Class I with a perfect 7-0 record to earn No. 1 seeds heading into next week’s playoff matches. The boys are expected to host St. Patrick (Biloxi) at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first round, while the girls are scheduled to host Our Lady Academy (Bay St. Louis) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for their first-round matchup.
While they’re used to winning their division, both the girls and boys have dealt with having multiple players out for much of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, they maintained the standard of divisional dominance, and both teams are hoping to peak at the right time and not lose anyone else to quarantine.
LADY BULLDOGS
Clarkdale girls soccer coach Brandon Rodgers said the most difficult thing about playing this season has been trying to get everyone to jell, as numerous players have had to miss time due to being under quarantine.
“We’ve probably had only three or four games where we’ve had everybody there,” Rodgers said. “It’s been tough. It allowed us to get some girls more playing time than we normally would have, which I think will help us in the playoffs. It’s been difficult in terms of team chemistry when you’re missing key players.”
And it isn’t just games they’ve missed, it’s team practices as well, which is also important to developing chemistry.
“We try to work on as much at practice as we can,” Rodgers said. “It makes it really difficult when you have some key components to your team missing for 10 to 14 days at a time, and they’re not at practice or playing in games, where they can work on stuff.”
Senior Mary Ashley Culpepper missed four games due to being under COVID-19 quarantine and said while she was glad to be able to watch games via livestream, it also added to the frustration she felt.
“It’s torturous,” Culpepper said. “You know your team is out there practicing and playing, and you want to be out there helping them. It’s tough.”
When she felt well enough to do so, Culpepper said she trained by herself during quarantine so her conditioning wouldn’t fall behind too much. When she’s not able to be out there with her teammates — or her teammates are having to quarantine themselves while she’s able to play — Culpepper said it’s forced everyone to be more flexible in terms of where they’ll be on the field.
“You never know who is going to be playing with you, so everyone has to get time in practice at different positions, because you never know who’s going to be where (during a game),” Culpepper said.
Despite it all, the Lady Bulldogs still secured the No. 1 seed, and Culpepper said the team is poised to make a postseason run with everyone hopefully healthy now.
“Everything is falling into place,” Culpepper said. “It’ll be a tough game this coming week, so we’ll have to have the right mindset and make the most of things, because at this point it’s one-and-done.”
Rodgers feels the same.
“I’m feeling pretty good going into the playoffs,” Rodgers said. “I feel like we have a pretty good matchup going into the first round, obviously one that will be challenging. I feel like we’re hitting our stride at the right time with everyone back and healthy currently, so hopefully we can keep it that was and make a good run.”
BULLDOGS
Senior Cole Gardner was back for Clarkdale this week after quarantining for two weeks due to COVID-19, and it couldn’t come at a better time, as the Bulldogs will need all of their key scorers for the playoffs.
“Being without the team was hard, and it was hard watching them play and not being out there with them,” Gardner said.
Clarkdale boys coach Luke Smith said younger players have had to fill key roles for the team with the regular starters missing so much time because of the various quarantines.
“It’s been really challenging,” Smith said. “We’ve actually only played two games with our full team, one right before Christmas and one on Tuesday night. Hopefully we can keep everyone going forward, but we know any given day one, two, three or four could drop, and it’s just next man up. We’ve had a lot of younger guys step up and play a lot of minutes this year, and they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do and helped us to stay undefeated in district.”
With so many players missing time at various points in the season, Gardner said the camaraderie they have outside of soccer has helped maintain some level of chemistry.
“We had to stay talking as a team about what we were going to do if people weren’t there and how we were going to do it,” Gardner said.
Still, there’s only so much you can do if players are missing time, Smith said.
“Luckily our guys are pretty close overall as a group, but it’s been tough, and it kind of shows up from game to game where we’ll throw a ninth or 10th grader in, and it takes us halfway through the game before we get rolling,” Smith said. “I still don’t think we’ve reached our max potential yet. We’re heading there, but we haven’t quite gotten there yet.”
Winning the division despite the challenges was special, Gardner said, especially with it being his senior year, and he’s hopeful the success will continue next week.
“I feel pretty good about where we are,” Gardner said. “I feel like we have a good chance of winning as long as we can keep our full team available.”
After falling one game short of a state title berth in 2020, Smith said he feels like his team has a shot at going even further this year.
“Last year losing in South State left a really sour taste in our mouths,” Smith said. “We said from that day forward our next goal was to get to state this year. Looking around, we think we have a pretty good chance of getting through the South. We know the team from the North will be a tough match if we make it to state, but we feel like if we can get there we have a pretty good chance of winning that game, too.”
