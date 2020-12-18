Mary Ashley Culpepper had familiarity with both Meridian Community College and its head women’s soccer coach, Mike Smith.
Friday morning, the Clarkdale senior joined two fellow seniors — soccer player Cole Gardner and softball player Haley Freeman — in signing with area community colleges to continue their respective athletic careers. Having grown up in Meridian, Culpepper said MCC offered too good an opportunity to pass up, for several reasons.
“I grew up here and have known MCC my whole life,” Culpepper said. “It’s exciting to represent and play for my hometown. It’s a great program, and I’m OK with staying close to my family.”
She’s also reuniting with one of her former select soccer coaches in Smith.
“I grew up playing for him, and I love the way he coaches,” Culpepper said. “It’s exciting to play with him again, and I also have some former teammates from those (Alliance Futbol Club) teams that I’ll be able to reunite with at MCC.”
Gardner will be joining Culpepper at MCC, and he picked the school for some of the same reasons she did.
“I really like (MCC men’s soccer coach) Sam Wilson — he’s been my coach with AFC before — and I like the team and the school,” Gardner said.
The opportunity to keep playing soccer is not one Gardner takes for granted, either.
“It’s a blessing,” Gardner said. “With all the hours I put into playing, it’s good to see that pay off with me going to the next level.”
Freeman, an outfielder and third baseman for the Lady Bulldogs, picked East Mississippi Community College and said the atmosphere at the Scooba campus made her want to spend the next two years of her career there.
“I like that they’re big on family, but you’re still getting hard work in on their team,” Freeman said. “Coach (Austin) McNair is a really positive person to be around.”
Countless hours from when she was a child culminated in this opportunity, Freeman said, and it’s why she’s grateful to continue her softball career.
“It means a lot,” Freeman said. “I’ve been doing this since I was little, and I’ve put in a lot of work to get where I am.”
It’s the same for Culpepper, who said playing soccer is all she’s known.
“I play other sports, but I have a connection with soccer,” Culpepper said. “I’m the best at it, and it’s a high intensity sport, which really satisfies my competitive spirit. I fell in love with it at a young age.”
Gardner said the social aspect of soccer is something he’s grown to appreciate, and he hopes it’s the same at MCC.
“I like the people you get to meet and create a bond with,” Gardner said. “I’ve created a bond with all my teammates at Clarkdale.”
Clarkdale athletic director Scott Gibson said it’s always a proud moment for him and his fellow coaches whenever the school is able to send multiple student-athletes to the next level.
“This is the second time this year we’ve done a signing day due to quarantines, so we’re really proud of our senior class,” Gibson said. “We have some kids who are not only good athletes who are going on to play but good students as well.”
Culpepper and Gardner are in the midst of their senior soccer seasons at Clarkdale, while Freeman will begin her senior softball season in the spring. After having her junior season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s made her want to get back on the field even more than usual.
“We’re pumped,” Freeman said. “We’re going to have a really good season, and I’m excited for my last season with the girls (at Clarkdale).”
