Nine different players ran the ball for the Clarkdale and earned more than 250 yards on the ground in the Bulldogs’ 50-6 win over Enterprise-Lincoln.
“We played extremely hard and exploited what Enterprise-Lincoln was giving us,” head coach Jason Soules said. “It was great to get some of our young guys in the game to get some experience.”
Kodee Connor led the way with 70 yards on seven carries and a touchdown. Gavin Moffitt had 50 yards on seven carries and a score, and Landon Conklin added 40 yards on five carries. As a team, the Bulldogs scored four times on the ground and averaged just under 8 yards per carry.
Starting quarterback Cal Culpepper went 2-for-6 in the air for 65 yards before freshman Drake Collum came in and completed 4 of 5 passes for 25 yards, including a touchdown pass to Ricky Higgenbotham. Conklin also returned a fumble for a touchdown on defense.
“It was a great team effort and win,” Soules said. “We are excited to start district play this week.”
Clarkdale (3-3) hosts Forest (0-5) in MHSAA Region 5-3A action Friday.
QUITMAN
The Panthers scored all of their points in the first half — 21 in the first quarter — and despite committing 12 penalties and being out-gained on total offensive yards, 317 to 246, beat Northeast Lauderdale 28-12.
“We played well overall. We got off to a very fast start,” head coach Rashad Gandy said. “I would have liked for us to finish a little stronger, but overall I’m proud of our guys’ effort and the fact that we were able to hold on and get a much-needed win.”
Quarterback Jed Lewis went 7-for-14 for 151 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and ran for a team-high 60 yards on 15 carries and a score. All three touchdowns were thrown to Kesean Johnson, who earned 71 receiving yards.
Joquavious Spinks led the Trojans with 182 rushing yards on 16 carries and scored once. Jaheim Smith added 86 yards on 13 carries and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ivan Drummond.
Quitman (3-3) hosts Florence (2-4) in Region 5-4A play this week, while Northeast (2-4) takes on Louisville (4-2) in a Region 4-4A matchup.
NESHOBA CENTRAL
Jarquez Hunter’s 91-yard kickoff return touchdown and Austin Day’s pick-six helped give the Rockets a 27-20 win over Holmes County Central in their first Region 2-5A game.
Day also caught a touchdown pass from Eli Anderson, one of three receptions for 46 yards. Anderson went 8-for-15 passing for 121 yards, and Tyler Mathis led the ground game with 78 yards on 19 carries. Nick McClendon, Ray Gibson and Maxton Woodward led the defense with eight tackles each.
“Playing the four non-division games earlier this season prepared us for the atmosphere of that type of game,” head coach Patrick Schoolar said. “We played hard and earned the win.”
Neshoba Central (2-3) hosts Vicksburg (1-4) this week.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN
The Warriors reached their highest point total of the season in a 61-8 victory over Tabernacle to stay undefeated.
“Probably the best game we’ve played,” head coach Andy Braddock said. “They showed Friday night what hard work, determination and a little grit will get you.”
The team rushed for 310 yards and scored six times on the ground, led by quarterback Micah Taylor’s 141 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Taylor also completed 2 of 4 passes for 55 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Ingram.
Mason Easterwood had a fumble recovery for a touchdown, and Aaron Brinson picked off a pass and made 17 tackles on defense.
“Sometimes it’s hard to keep a team focused with them being undefeated this far into the season, but not these guys,” Braddock said. “They keep working hard and getting after it every day in practice, and it shows on Friday nights.”
RCA (7-0) plays Banks Academy (4-2) at home Friday.
