The Clarkdale girls soccer team is sending two players to the local junior college ranks.
Seniors Laikyn Wilson and Brooke Robinson signed with Meridian and East Central community colleges, respectively, in a ceremony Wednesday morning at Clarkdale’s library. The pair are key players on a team with aspirations of making a deep playoff run, and Lady Bulldogs coach Brandon Rodgers said it seemed inevitable they would have opportunities to play at the next level after contributing to the team since they were in middle school.
“They’ve been starting pretty much every single game for us since they were eighth graders, as long as they were fit and available,” Rodgers said. “It’s going to be tough to lose them and replace them. They’ve been a big part of our success defensively and offensively.”
Wilson said several things sold her on MCC, from playing for women’s soccer coach Mike Smith to being close by to her older brother, Sam Wilson, who coaches the MCC men.
“I really liked that it’s close to home,” Wilson said. “I know a lot of the people there, and my brother is the men’s coach, and I played for Coach Mike (on an Alliance Futbol Club team) when I was little, so it’s going to be a good experience playing for him again.”
Robinson said she got a good vibe from the Lady Warriors’ team when she visited ECCC.
“I liked the people,” Robinson said. “They’re not just playing a sport at the school, they get together and bond like a family. It’s about more than just playing a sport.”
And playing collegiate soccer was a dream of Robinson’s since she was little, especially since it’s become a family tradition of sorts.
“It’s really special,” Robinson said. “I’ve always looked up to my brothers, and when they started to play soccer, I wanted to play. They were able to play in college, and now I’m glad I am, too.”
With their signings out of the way, all that’s left for Robinson and Wilson is to finish their season strong and enjoy every moment of it.
“We’re trying to make it to state this year, and we have a good chance at doing that,” Wilson said. “I want to have fun with my friends and fellow seniors while it lasts.”
While he’ll miss them both after this year, Rodgers said he’s proud to see two more Lady Bulldogs further their careers beyond high school.
“It’s exciting,” Rodgers said. “You feel like it’s a testament to their hard work and this program that we’ve tried to build here knowing we have girls who can step up and make that next jump.”
