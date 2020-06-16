Prior to spring break, the Clarkdale football team had been in the midst of its five-day-a-week weight lifting program and had maxed out before the weeklong vacation.
That vacation turned into two weeks, then three, then eventually three months of not being able to return to campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MHSAA allowed for the resumption of athletic activities starting June 1, allowing the Bulldogs players a chance to get ready for the fall season.
Part of getting ready, though, meant catching everyone back up to where they were before spring break.
“It’s frustrating,” Clarkdale football coach Jason Soules said. “You feel like you’re losing a lot of ground, but a lot of the kids work out out on their own, and we feel like our core players had been staying in shape.”
The team has been hosting workouts several days a week since activities were allowed to resume, with groups of approximately 10 to 15 players divided into three workout stations, where they either lift weights or do conditioning drills. Additionally, with no spring practices, players are having to re-learn the systems they would have reviewed leading up to a scheduled spring game May 16 at Southern Mississippi.
“There’s a large amount of physical catchup,” Soules explained. “We have a lot of returning starters, so that helps. Still, we gave up 15 (spring) practices, and everything we would have put in, in the spring is stuff we’re having to install in the summer.”
And that’s not even getting into the extra precautions like checking player temperatures, minimizing group numbers and maintaining social distancing during workouts, things they weren’t used to doing.
“It’s definitely been weird following the rules and regulations, but you have to make the most of it,” senior running back/safety Gavin Moffett said. “For the most part, we’ve gotten used to it. You don’t really have a choice but to accept it.”
Even with the frustrations of being behind in conditioning and dealing with the extra regulation, Soules said his players have taken everything in stride, and morale has been good since summer workouts began.
“I’ve never seen a team more excited to be together, and I’m sure it’s probably that way everywhere,” Soules said. “With social media, most of us have been able to interact even if they can’t see each other.”
Moffett said being back with his teammates has been a blessing.
“It’s nice to know everything is kind of getting back to normal with us having the hope that we’ll get to play football this year,” Moffett said. “Not too long ago, it was on your mind that we may not be able to get to play depending on how things would go.”
Normally, nobody likes having to wake up early in the morning, but Moffett said with the pandemic these aren’t normal times.
“After having all that time off, coming back and getting with the team again… you could tell waking up at 6 a.m. was tough on some people, but everyone is used to it now,” Moffett said. “It’s just like a normal summer workout now.”
