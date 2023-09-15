Clarkdale’s volleyball team has made postseason appearances in each of the past two seasons, and both playoff runs were ended in the second round by Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 3A powerhouse Our Lady Academy.
Now, following offseason MHSAA reclassification, Clarkdale (8-4, 1-1 Region 5-2A) is battling for a playoff spot with Region 5-2A competitors Lake, Newton and Scott Central. The Bulldogs were swept on the road by Lake on Tuesday, but they were able to win a 3-2 match when they returned home on Thursday to play Scott Central.
“I think we played hard,” Clarkdale coach Stefanie Read said. “We’ve had a hard week. We’ve had two hard games this week, and the girls played hard, and they’re continuing to play hard.”
Clarkdale has a young varsity team that features just one senior and three juniors, but that has not diminished the Bulldogs’ playoff hopes. Ava Mosley, the lone senior on the squad, said the Bulldogs did not play their best game against Scott Central, but they continue to improve. The senior said the Bulldogs can be better if they can improve their communication and coverage on tips.
“To be a whole new group of girls from last season, I think it’s a lot of improvement, and I think the younger girls are progressing well,” Mosley said.
Mosley said it has been interesting to serve as the only senior leader on this year’s team.
Read said Mosley, who is currently committed to play softball at East Central Community College, has been a strong leader and motivator that is good at everything she does.
“I think the season overall has gone well. We have a young team this year, and they have stepped up to the plate. They’ve done what they had to do,” Read said. “We’ve just got to keep practicing, keep working, and keep playing as a team, keep our energy up.”
Clarkdale’s four losses this season have all come against tough competition. The Bulldogs picked up multiple wins against Southeast Lauderdale, Forest and Quitman, but they have also been swept by Northeast Lauderdale, West Lauderdale, Choctaw Central and Lake.
Lake currently sits atop Region 5-2A after sweeping each region opponent once, and the Bulldogs will get another shot at beating the Hornets later this month. Mosley said it will take a lot of hard work and practice for the Bulldogs to make the playoffs in their new region.
“If we can keep our heads up, and if we can keep fighting and playing hard, we absolutely can (make the playoffs),” Read said.
