Ralie Boles and Cameron Garrett have one final match to play as high schoolers.
The two Clarkdale graduates were named to the 2020 Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Tennis South Team, and will take part in an All-Star match next month in Jackson.
With her senior year cut short due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, Boles said she’s looking forward to returning to the court as a Lady Bulldog.
“It’s super exciting, and I’m glad to be a part of it,” Boles said. “I was really disappointed our season ended so quickly, and I’m just glad to have another opportunity to put on my uniform and get to play again because I love the sport.”
Boles finished her high school career with a 25-6 record, while Garrett ended with a 15-3 mark in three seasons. The duo also teamed up for doubles, and had made it their mission to bring home a state championship this spring. Clarkdale head coach Renee McCloud said the accomplishment brings recognition to the school and the program, but it was the individual effort that earned them their accolades.
“They get to represent Clarkdale and get to finish off their season with actually getting to play a match, so that’s pretty cool,” McCloud said. “It’s an honor for the school, and for me as a first-year coach to have two that made it, but it was all of their hard work that made it possible.”
Garrett said the selection was unexpected, but he’s eager to play as a Bulldog one more time.
“I’m really thankful for the opportunity to play another match before my season’s actually over,” Garrett said. “Now that I know that it’s my last one, I have something to prepare for. It was kind of short notice, but it’s something I can look forward to, something to finish off my season.”
Boles said the All-Star match will serve as a proper send-off.
“I never really got my last game, so I feel like it’ll take the place of that, and it’ll close out my high school tennis career,” she said. “I’m going to work hard just so I can give it my all one last time, and just be ready for it when it gets here.”
Lauren Addy, Newton County’s lone senior, made the 2020 MAC All-Star Tennis North Team and said she’ll be a little uneasy stepping out on the court after so much time off since she last practiced with her teammates. While her last high school match won’t be what she envisioned, she’s still grateful for another opportunity to play.
“I’ll be thinking about how it’s my last match and how it’s not really the match that I thought would be my last match,” Addy said. “I’m kind of nervous to go out and hit just because we haven’t been practicing as a team, but I’m honestly just thankful to be able to play one last time.”
Cougars head coach Chad Bond said in addition to Addy's shortened senior campaign, her performance during her entire high school career caught the attention of others and helped her become an All-Star this spring.
“Over the years, she’s made quite an impact and has gained a lot of respect among coaches around the state,” Bond said. “Looking at the roster for the team, I was really impressed that she was picked because they had a lot of really good players to choose from, and there are a lot of really good players on the team. I’m glad she’s going to get an opportunity to play again.”
Justin Sollie, who leads the Enterprise tennis team, was named one of two north coaches for the MAC All-Star Match. Sollie has guided the Bulldogs since 2016 and said the achievement comes as a shock
“I’m surprised and honored at the selection,” Sollie said. “I think there’s definitely better coaches out there, but I’m fortunate that I’ve done this for five years now, and usually there’s a good bit of turnover at tennis coach at most schools, and I’ve had some great players and good teams that have contributed to a decent bit of wins.”
Sollie added that the program has grown since his arrival and hopes his accolade will help further that growth.
“Hopefully it gives validity to our program,” he said. “I’ve seen, since I started the program, more kids being interested in tennis, more parents realizing, ‘My kids can get a scholarship with this,’ or, ‘My kid’s going to be coached by somebody who knows what he’s doing.’”
The All-Star match is scheduled for July 16 at Parham Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson. Hand sanitizer will be available to all players, who must use their own water bottles. Spectators and athletes must remain 6 feet apart from one other and must wear a mask unless competing. Tennis balls will be marked with numbers, and players are instructed to only pick up the balls with their assigned number and kick back balls to their opponent or use their rackets to return balls. Rackets will be tapped at the end of a match in a lieu of a handshake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.