The Clarkdale tennis team hosted Wayne County on Tuesday at Northeast Park, and the Bulldogs’ 6-1 victory gave them a winning record (3-2) midway through the season.
“I thought we played real well,” Clarkdale coach Renee McLeod said. “We played real hard. We didn’t give up on any points and fought out a 10-point tiebreaker there at the end.”
Clarkdale’s Michaela Mayerhoff and Kynlie Boles wrapped the match with a huge comeback at girls line one doubles after they lost 6-2 in the first set to Wayne County’s Heidi Ainsworth and Destiny Mclain.
Mayerhoff and Boles found their rhythm at the end of the next set to take set two 7-5 before they won the third-set tiebreaker 10-6 to complete the match. Clarkdale’s girls line two team of LK Rainer and Addyson Hover won 7-5, 6-3.
Landon Belk and Avery Knowles did not drop a game in singles play, though Belk earned his win by forfeit. Knowles won 6-0, 6-0, and has not lost a match since the first match of the season.
“Avery is very patient,” McLeod said. “She picks up on the other team’s weaknesses and capitalizes on that.”
Landon Nixon and Palmer Rigdon took boys line one doubles 6-0, 6-0 for Clarkdale, and boys line two duo Noah Littleton and Isaiah Rios won 6-4, 6-4.
The only Clarkdale line unable to pull out a win was mixed doubles duo Briley Whitaker and Austin Bucurel, who lost in straight sets.
Clarkdale fell to two larger schools at the start of the season. West Jones beat the Bulldogs in their season-opener, and West Lauderdale topped the Bulldogs a week later.
Now, at 3-2 Clarkdale is in position to finish the season strong against district opponents. Next up, Clarkdale will face Enterprise at home on March 21 following spring break.
“Now we’re getting into district play,” McLeod said. “I think we’ll be pretty evenly matched up, so today will help us get better for that.”
