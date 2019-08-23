QUICK FACTS
Head coach: Jason Soules (second year, 2-9)
2018 record: 2-9, 0-4
2018 finish: Lost to Taylorsville 59-7 in the final game of the regular season
League: MHSAA Division 5-3A
OVERVIEW
In his second year at the helm, Jason Soules is implementing a new offense that will use a mix of the Wing T and Spread formations as they take on five new opponents from last year after being moved up from MHSAA Class 2A. Two of the same opponents, Enterprise-Lincoln and St. Patrick, are teams Clarkdale beat last season for its only wins of 2018. Kemper County and Southeast Lauderdale are notable new division matchups.
“(We’re) trying to use our players in their best positions and take some of the matchup advantages we have,” Soules said of the new offense. “You never want to be stagnant, so we’re trying to take the offense to the next level and make some changes that need to be made, and hopefully they work.”
The Bulldogs return six starters to its new offense and eight to its base 4-3 defense.
KEYS TO THE SEASON
•Staying healthy and being physical — With the promotion to 3A, Soules said his team needs to be ready for the battles ahead this season.
“We have to take the next step of physicality,” Soules said. “We’ve got to be a more physical football team.”
•Taking care of the football — Along with the physicality aspect, Soules wants to ensure his team minimizes turnovers.
“We have to make sure we don’t make stupid mistakes,” Soules said. “We always need to be the team that runs to the football, plays the hardest, is the most fundamentally sound and never gives the ball up.”
•Utilizing older and younger players — With established juniors and seniors, Clarkdale also carries a heavy roster of younger players who have already shown some talent, while others will get their chance.
KEY PLAYERS
•Conner Alsobrooks — The sophomore middle linebacker made first-team All-Region as a freshman last season and is one of the young, yet already experienced players for the Bulldogs.
•Lucas Vanderburg, Zack Roberts, Troy Dukes — The senior trio headline their team’s defensive line. Soules said he hopes their leadership and abilities will rub off on other players.
“We’re excited for our front seven to have a little maturity,” Soules said. “I’m hoping that pays benefits and dividends as the year goes on.”
•Landon Conklin and Gavin Moffett — The senior and sophomore play both sides of the ball, returning as Clarkdale’s two starting safeties. They will play crucial roles as wingbacks in the new offensive system.
OUTLOOK
Clarkdale will have plenty of upper and underclassmen starters this season in its new division. Soules said his team isn’t flashy and will aim at making small gains.
“We’re not a team that lives on big plays. We’re a team that’s going to have to grind it out,” Soules said. “In the process of doing that, and if we take care of the ball, we can win a lot of games.”
