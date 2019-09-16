Clarkdale went up 20-0 against Mount Olive but had to hold off a late comeback to pick up the 20-14 win this past Friday in prep football action.
“We had some bright spots, but we have to do a better job of fixing some things,” head coach Jason Soules said. “It’s always nice to learn those things when you’re winning.”
The Bulldogs rushed for 337 yards as a team. Quarterback Gavin Moffet ran for 102 yards on 11 carries, Kodee Connor earned 110 yards on 16 carries and Landon Conklin added 84 yards on seven attempts. Drake Shirley made three sacks on defense.
Clarkdale (2-2) plays Enterprise (4-0) this week.
ENTERPRISE
Kristian Milsap’s 130-yard, three-touchdown performance powered the Bulldogs to a 35-0 victory over Enterprise-Lincoln to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2015.
With a 6-0 lead after the first quarter, Milsap scored three straight times, from 2 yards, 78 yards and 1 yard out to give his team a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth. Quarterback Derryon Gray added a touchdown when he threw a 57-yard pass to Ridge Kidd.
“We didn’t play with a good focus for most of the game, but we played with great effort and attitude,” head coach Kelly Jimmerson said. “We must play with a better focus next week.”
Gray went 2-for-4 for 70 yards in the air but ran for 80 yards on seven carries. John Campbell also ran for 95 yards on three carries in a 402 total-yard effort for Enterprise (4-0).
The Bulldogs host Clarkdale (2-2) on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA
On fourth down, quarterback Asher Morgan connected with Kadarius Callaway for the first, which set up a go-ahead 25-yard field goal by Connor Long with 30 seconds left, and Philadelphia hung on to beat Noxubee County 23-22 at home.
“We limited our mistakes this game, and the kids played really hard all game,” head coach David Frey said. “Winning against a team like that is a huge confidence booster for us. We still have things we need to correct, but winning that one was huge.”
Morgan completed 15 of 34 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Callaway caught six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Rae Triplett led the ground game with 64 yards on 11 carries. Francisco Wilson made 10 tackles and two sacks on defense.
Philadelphia (3-1) hosts Madison-Ridgeland Academy (5-0) this week.
NEWTON COUNTY
The Cougars ran the ball 35 times and passed only once in their 31-10 win over Southeast Lauderdale.
Carlois Walker led the ground game with 137 yards on 20 carries, and Carlonte Walker ran for 117 yards on six carries for Newton County (3-1), which earned 323 rushing yards as a team. Miguel Evans made four tackles for losses and picked up a sack on defense.
“We’ve got to play better and more consistently in all phases if we’re going to achieve our goals this year,” head coach Bobby Bass said.
The Cougars play Union (3-0) on the road this week. Southeast Lauderdale (0-4) hosts North Forrest (1-3).
