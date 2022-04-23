FLORENCE — Clarkdale held off a late McLaurin rally to beat the Tigers 5-4 in Game 2 of their MHSAA Class 3A first-round playoff series Saturday afternoon at Mike Abel Field.
Clarkdale (18-9) advanced to face the Franklin County-St. Patrick winner in the second round of the postseason next weekend.
“It felt like we had an answer every time they responded,” Clarkdale coach Scott Gibson said. “Offensively, we weren’t bad, but we didn’t see many fastballs today.”
Clarkdale scored in the top of the first inning as Cal Culpepper came home on a sacrifice fly to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Culpepper, a Southern Miss commit, had a solo home run to right in the third to extend the Clarkdale lead to 2-0, and Colson Thompson later added a sacrifice fly in the third to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 advantage.
McLaurin cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the third on a bases-loaded walk, but Clarkdale extended the lead to 5-1 on a two-run double by Jake Williams in the top of the seventh inning.
“I was able to get the fastball and get the barrel on it,” Culpepper said. “Offensively, we didn’t hit great, but we only struck out once. Coach said however you got to win, just get it, and that’s what we did.”
Houston Wedgeworth (4-3), who started for the first time since spring break after dealing with a back injury, got the win on the mound, pitching five innings and giving up three hits, one run and three walks while striking out four.
“The biggest thing for us is getting Houston back on the mound for the first time since spring break. He wasn’t great, but wasn’t bad,” Gibson said. “Survive and advance — we get to move on to next week.”
In the bottom of the seventh with two outs and the bases loaded, Seth Cooper was hit by a pitch, and then Ryan Owens followed with a two-run single to left for McLaurin to cut the Clarkdale lead to 5-4. Clarkdale pitcher T.J. Gordon struck out Koby Phillips with the bases loaded to end the game.
Cooper (2-4), who suffered a high ankle sprain on a base hit in the third inning, took the loss on the mound for the Tigers (10-11).
“We got down early and lost our ace pitcher because of injury, but the kids kept fighting,” McLaurin coach Jeff Walker said. “We had the top of the lineup up with a chance to win it and came up short.”
