FOREST — The Clarkdale girls soccer team has built quite a head of steam heading into the playoffs.
The Lady Bulldogs struck for five goals in the first half and added two more in the second before the 30-minute mark struck to mercy rule Forest 7-0 to remain undefeated in Region 5-Class 1 play.
“It was important for us to come out here and to play well, and to get some goals,” Clarkdale head coach Brandon Rodgers said. “Just keep our form and to keep playing well.”
Freshman Kristen Phillips earned a hat trick in the first half before getting her fourth in the early stages of the second. Mary Ashley Culpepper also tallied twice, and Brooke Gibson netted one. Laikyn Wilson picked up three assists, and Katie Smith made three saves in net.
Clarkdale (13-5-1, 7-0) finishes its season-sweep of Forest (4-11, 3-4) with a 15-0 scoring advantage after beating the Lady Bearcats 8-0 Dec. 13. The Lady Bulldogs have also yet to be scored on in district competition while earning 46 goals — more than 6.5 per contest — of their own in the process.
“We’re trying to sharpen things up, make sure we’re ready once the playoffs get here,” Rodgers said. “We’re working on a couple different things with pressing ball and trying to really make things tight and compact.”
The Lady Bulldogs hosts Morton (3-8, 0-7) Thursday in its regular season finale.
