Code Conner had three touchdowns for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs shut out St. Patrick Friday night for their first win of the season.
“I thought our effort was really good,” Clarkdale head coach Jason Soules said. “Our seniors played really hard, and we took care of the football and caused a lot of turnovers. I would love to be a great defense, but it’s great to be opportunistic, too. We made a lot of plays off turnovers, gave our offense a short field and capitalized. There are always things you can fix, but it’s a lot more fun fixing them if you win a game.”
Clarkdale opened the contest with an 11:24 touchdown drive that included three fourth-down conversions. That drive set the tone for the rest of the contest, Soules said.
“It was huge,” Soules said. “They ran one offensive play in the first quarter, and we were up 6-0. That’s a huge, huge thing to be able to take the ball and hold it, and it’s easy to play defense when you have it.”
Conner said the effects of that drive were felt throughout the game.
“It gave us the momentum of the game and set the tone early, which helped us out in the long run,” Conner said.
Soules said Conner was a standout on both offense and defense this past Friday.
“Kodee runs hard,” Soules said. “He also plays corner for us. He does everything we ask of him. He really dedicated himself in the weight room in the summer after last year as far as doing the right things, and he’s gotten bigger, faster and stronger. Like all of our backs, he runs extremely hard, and our offensive line did a good job opening holes for him, and he found the end zone a bunch and made a lot of tackles. We’re blessed to have a bunch of good backs, and he’s one of them.”
Up next for Clarkdale (1-2) is Mount Olive, which the Bulldogs host Friday, and Conner said he and his teammates have to avoid getting overconfident after last week’s win.
“You can’t go into the game thinking you’re going to roll over them and beat them just because we have the momentum going,” Conner said. “They’re a good team that can easily stomp over us.”
ENTERPRISE
The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the season with a 24-16 win against Stringer. Kristian Milsap finished with 19 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns for Enterprise, while John Campbell led the Bulldogs in rushing with 142 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts.
Enterprise led 24-7 in the fourth quarter before a Stringer safety and touchdowns pass made the final score closer, and head coach Kelly Jimmerson said the final 12 minutes provided some coaching points as the team heads into Week 4.
“I thought we played really hard,” Jimmerson said. “We played well on defense for most of the game until the last couple of minutes, and offensively, we played pretty well. I was pleased overall.”
As a team, Enterprise rushed for 292 yards, and the offensive line’s ability to open up running lanes and control the line of scrimmage was a big help not just against Stringer, but against Richton and Southeast Lauderdale in Weeks 1 and 2.
“Our offensive line is probably the strength of our offense right now,” Jimmerson said. “They’ve bought in and have been doing a really good job for us. We returned a lot of starters from last year, and I can’t say enough about how well our offensive line has played right now.”
Having a 3-0 record gives Enterprise good momentum heading into Friday’s contest at Enterprise-Lincoln, but Jimmerson said it also provides some challenges as well.
“It’s a challenge for this group of kids simply because they haven’t ever been 3-0 before,” Jimmerson explained. “We try to focus on being the best we can each week and try to play to a standard and not worry about the record. We can look up in November and worry about our record then.”
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Enterprise-Lincoln.
PHILADELPHIA
The Tornadoes (2-1) topped Leake Central 26-7 last week despite being without several key contributors.
Defensive lineman Deiondre Fox, receiver/defensive back Tanner Boler and receivers Trey Crockett and Lideatrick Griffin were all out due to various injuries. All but Fox are expected back this week — with Fox’s status to be determined — and head coach David Frey said he was proud of the other players filling in with four starters out.
“I thought the kids played really well on both sides of the ball,” Frey said. “We had a bunch of kids step up in this game that haven’t had the chance to play this year. It was probably the best overall team performance we’ve had this year. To play a 4A school and win with some of our playmakers being out was huge. It showed us what we have depth-wise.”
Frey also said he was happy to see his team play a “clean” game and continue to show improvement.
“The penalties for us were very slim this week,” Frey said. “I feel like we’re getting better each week. We still have things to work on and fix, but I’m very proud of how we came together (last) week. We have another tough game against Noxubee (County), so we’ll have to have a good week and get prepared for this one. Our schedule doesn’t get easier, and our kids know that. Hopefully, we will have everyone healthy and back on Friday.”
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Philadelphia.
