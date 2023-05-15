Clarkdale softball (19-11-1) won four of five postseason games to advance to South State, but the same team that swept Southeast Lauderdale in the first round came back to sweep another Lauderdale County team this past weekend.
The Bulldogs could not come back from a 3-0 deficit to West Marion in the first inning in game one at home on Saturday, and they fell 3-2. The Trojans once again jumped out to an early lead at home on Sunday before beating the Bulldogs 8-5 to end their season.
Clarkdale racked up six hits, and the Bulldogs were walked twice, but they could only manage to get two runs in the third inning of game one after the Trojans put up three runs in the first. Ava Mosley had a chance to bat a runner in from third base to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, but her line drive fell right into the glove of a Trojan outfielder for the final out of the game.
“I just hugged her as soon as it was over, because that’s all we can ask is for a kid to go up there and have the right approach and hit the ball hard, and she did that,” Clarkdale coach Grant Hill said after game one. “We can’t control if they catch it or not, and where exactly we hit it, so I just told her that I’m proud of her and I love her.”
Mosley pitched all seven innings of game one, and she struck out 10 batters. She also threw three hits and four walks in the 3-2 loss.
“She dealt with some adversity early, and I thought she responded extremely well to giving up three runs in the first, and giving us a chance and hanging a lot of zeros for us,” Hill said on Mosley’s performance. “She did a really great job for us.”
The loss forced the Bulldogs into a do-or-die situation on the road in game two. While Clarkdale was able to score more runs the second time around, the Bulldogs still could not outscore the Trojans in the 8-5 loss.
Six Clarkdale batters managed to earn a hit, but none earned multiple hits on Sunday. Mallory Meadows hit a two-RBI single that cut West Marion’s lead to 7-5 in the fifth inning, but the Bulldogs were stopped on offense from there.
Clarkdale pitcher Kaela Edmonds was pulled in the first inning after giving up five hits, a walk and five runs. Meadows replaced her in the circle, and she threw five more hits and a walk while striking out four batters in four ⅔ innings. Ava Mosley came in for the final inning to throw one hit and two walks.
Clarkdale will lose just two seniors from this squad, which could go a long way in helping the rest of these Bulldogs make another deep playoff run next season.
