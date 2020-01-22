FOREST — It was redemption for the Clarkdale boys soccer team, in more ways than one.
The last time the Bulldogs faced off with Forest on the Bearcats’ home turf, a gutting 1-0 loss in double overtime in the early going of district play also ended up costing them the Region 5-1/2/3A title as they finished one game back of Forest.
That loss was just a season ago, and on Wednesday Clarkdale had the chance to avenge it and clinch the district title with a win over the squad it fell just short of beating last year.
An own goal at the end of the first half gave the Bulldogs a lead, which they defended tirelessly in the second by keeping the Bearcats away from the box, before Cameron Garrett scored the game-sealing goal in the closing minutes as Clarkdale upended Forest 2-0 and take the Region 5-1/2/3A championship.
“I was super nervous the whole game,” Clarkdale head coach Luke Smith said. “Last year we got our hearts broken here, which led to us not getting the district championship, so it feels nice to come out on the other side of that.”
The victory also gives the Bulldogs the season sweep of the Bearcats as they pulled out a 1-0 win at home Dec. 13. They also snapped a four-game win streak by the Bearcats, and grabbed their third-straight win.
Clarkdale (12-7-2, 7-0) held possession for the majority of the opening 40 minutes and launched a handful of fastbreak attempts on goal off the foot of goalkeeper Kodee Conner. It also had five corner kicks to work with but failed to get a shot on goal.
During extra time of a scoreless deadlock, a ball thrown in by Mason Horne landed in the box and ended up in the net after an effort by the Bearcats to clear it was misplayed as it traveled in between the posts instead of to the right and out of bounds to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 advantage at halftime.
For the second half, they fended of Forest’s attacks by allowing only two shots on target. A free kick by the Bearcats with 18 minutes left sailed wide left of the goal before Conner had to dive to his left to save a shot with 11 minutes to play. Clarkdale eventually sealed the match when Garrett seized the ball off a diving save by Forest’s goalie and scored on an open look just before extra time began.
“Last game was very similar; we scored right before halftime and had to hold them the whole second half,” Smith said. “That’s what we had to do here, but luckily we came and scored the dagger right there at the end.”
The Bulldogs finished with five of 10 shots on goal, and Conner ended with three saves in his seventh shutout of the 2019-20 campaign.
Forest (9-5-1, 5-2) put three shots on target and finished with eight shots overall. Alejandro Aguilar, with 26 goals to his name this season, was the target of Clarkdale’s defense, Smith said, and was kept quiet.
“He’s an unbelievable player, and we held him to like two shots tonight,” Smith said. “Coming in, that’s what we focused on — I set them up with the goal of not letting him get shots — and they almost executed that perfectly.”
The Bulldogs also earned a opening-round home playoff game in the victory, something Smith said he is extremely grateful for.
“Last year we lost right there at the end of the season and had to go all the way to Franklin County on the other side of the state, and lost in the first round,” Smith said. “Since we won, we now get to host on our own field. We don’t have to worry about traveling three hours and playing. We get to just show up on our home field and win the first round.”
Before heading into the postseason, Clarkdale will finish up its regular season slate Thursday by hosting Morton (4-6-1, 2-5).
Clarkdale girls mercy rule Forest to maintain unbeaten league record
By Matt Case
FOREST — The Clarkdale girls soccer team has built quite a head of steam heading into the playoffs.
The Lady Bulldogs struck for five goals in the first half and added two more in the second before the 30-minute mark struck to mercy rule Forest 7-0 to remain undefeated in Region 5-Class 1 play.
“It was important for us to come out here and to play well, and to get some goals,” Clarkdale head coach Brandon Rodgers said. “Just keep our form and to keep playing well.”
Freshman Kristen Phillips earned a hat trick in the first half before getting her fourth in the early stages of the second. Mary Ashley Culpepper also tallied twice, and Brooke Gibson netted one. Laikyn Wilson picked up three assists, and Katie Smith made three saves in net.
Clarkdale (13-5-1, 7-0) finishes its season-sweep of Forest (4-11, 3-4) with a 15-0 scoring advantage after beating the Lady Bearcats 8-0 Dec. 13. The Lady Bulldogs have also yet to be scored on in district competition while earning 46 goals — more than 6.5 per contest — of their own in the process.
“We’re trying to sharpen things up, make sure we’re ready once the playoffs get here,” Rodgers said. “We’re working on a couple different things with pressing ball and trying to really make things tight and compact.”
The Lady Bulldogs hosts Morton (3-8, 0-7) Thursday in its regular season finale.
