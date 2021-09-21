Junior Lauryl Joiner had 18 points, four aces, seven kills and one dig for Clarkdale as the Lady Bulldogs beat Southeast Lauderdale 3-0 in Tuesday night prep volleyball action.
Clarkdale won all three sets 25-11, 25-15 and 25-22 to extend its winning streak to seven, and head coach Stefanie Read said after a Monday contest with Stringer, the Lady Bulldog players were finally starting to shake off some sluggishness that came with this week’s homecoming activities at Clarkdale.
“The girls are playing really well together,” Read said. “In that last set I was able to pull up some of my (junior varsity) girls and let them play different positions. We’re ready for Morton on Thursday.”
Alden Tew finished with 13 points, three aces, seven kills and 29 assists for the Lady Bulldogs, while Avery Knowles had 15 points, three aces and four kills and Annabelle Anderson chipped in with seven points and six kills. Lauren Belk finished with six points and six kills, and Taylor Read tallied three points, two kills and 25 assists.
Teamwork has been a big key during the current run, Joiner said, especially since they struggled with that aspect of volleyball at the beginning of the season.
“Once we got to district, we’ve mainly been working together,” Joiner said. “We have all the skills we need and all the talent, it was just a matter of working together, and we’ve worked really hard to get that (corrected).”
A 3-0 win at Enterprise last Thursday helped keep the momentum of the streak going, Read said.
“We were kind of slacking (Monday) night with Stringer, but it’s our homecoming week, so I feel like our focus is in other places than where it needs to be, but overall I’m very proud of our team,” Read said.
Said Joiner, “Enterprise has always been Clarkdale’s rival in every sport, so it was a confidence booster and also showed us what we were capable of.”
Southeast Lauderdale (2-3 in divisional play) will play at Union Thursday.
