Senior Anabelle Anderson had 16 points, three kills and four aces for Clarkdale as the Lady Bulldogs swept Forest in three sets in Tuesday evening prep volleyball action.
The win improved Clarkdale to 3-0 in MHSAA Region 5-3A and set up a key divisional matchup Thursday with rival Enterprise, which beat Morton 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in Region 5-3A.
“I feel like the girls are playing well together right now,” Clarkdale head coach Stefanie Read said. “Overall, I think they’re doing an awesome job as a team.”
Clarkdale won its first two sets 25-6 and 25-14 and subbed in some of the junior varsity players during the third set, which the Lady Bulldogs won 25-15 to complete the sweep.
Lauryl Joiner had nine points and five kills for the Lady Bulldogs, while Avery Knowles had seven points, one kill and six aces. Taylor Read and Brooke Gibson both finished with four points, and Alyson Jadzinski finished with 10 points, one kill and one ace. Stephany Reyes tallied six points and two aces, Presley Rigdon had three points and two aces and Brooke Bolden and Avrie Boles both finished with two points and one ace.
Thursday’s match at Enterprise will be a big test, Read said, especially since the two schools are historical rivals in all other sports.
“It’s always been a war been a war between Enterprise and Clarkdale, so I’m sure it’s going to be loud,” Read said. “We’re going to be ready for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.