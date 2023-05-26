Clarkdale baseball coach Scott Gibson capped his 15th season as head coach by leading his team to South State for the third time in three years, but another coach will have the chance to lead the Bulldogs on their title search next season after Gibson recently announced he was moving into an administrative role at the school.
Josh Palmer, who most recently coached at Richton for five seasons, was announced as the new head baseball coach at a press conference at Clarkdale on Friday. Palmer said he is looking to pick up where Gibson left off by competing for state championships.
“The community and the fanbase expects to compete for state championships, and that’s what we do,” Palmer said. “We’ve got a lot of returning players, I think two or three guys to be replaced from last year’s roster, so after going to South State last year, hopefully we can bust through that barrier and compete for a state championship.”
Palmer congratulated Clarkdale’s players on an outstanding 2023 season in his speech, but he also told them they will be expected to continue working hard under his leadership.
“I will promise you that we’ll earn everything we get,” Palmer said. “We’ll work harder than any other program out there. We will be mentally and physically prepared. We will be fundamentally sound. We will take each day as a challenge and keep moving this program forward. We hold our kids accountable in the classroom, outside the classroom, on the field, in the weight room, and that’s at every level.”
Outfielder/pitcher Cade Culpepper said he is excited to see what the future holds with Palmer at the helm, as the Bulldogs already have a successful baseball program. Palmer, who will also serve as a government and economics teacher at Clarkdale, said he wanted to coach the Bulldogs because of the team’s sustained success.
“They’ve been successful since as long as I could remember,” Palmer said. “My wife’s actually from Clarkdale. She graduated from here, so we’ve always had an eye on this place.”
Palmer congratulated Gibson on his career at Clarkdale and told him he hoped to make him proud. Palmer said he knows he is in a good spot because he is following a successful coach.
“You’re not just having to rebuild and teach everything. You can really get into the details of what you may miss somewhere else when you’re just starting over and you’re trying to build a program,” Palmer said. “There will never be another Coach Gibson, but he has set the standard for what Clarkdale baseball is, and what it should be, and we will help to continue that going forward.”
Gibson wrapped his 21-year coaching career by guiding the Bulldogs to their fifth South State appearance under his leadership. He said he is most proud of being able to help his players become college players, good dads and good uncles.
“Just felt like the good lord said it was time,” Gibson said on his move to an administrative role. “I’ve been blessed to be here, humbled to be here for so long. It was an opportunity to move into administration, get more time with my family. It was just the right time.”
Gibson said Palmer checked all the boxes that Clarkdale was looking for in a coach, including the ability to take the team to the next level, and he is extremely excited about the future of the program.
“I’m excited to get to work,” Palmer said. “I’m excited to start forming relationships with players and the community. I understand the expectations that this community and fanbase has for this program, and I look forward to fulfilling those expectations and competing for state championships every single year. That’s our standard, and we don’t veer off of that.”
