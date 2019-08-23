Last year was like a survival season for Choctaw Central.
With head coach Pepper Posey being hired late, the Warriors finished 1-10 in 2018 but did snap their 30-game losing streak.
“We played better as the year went on, but we had too many injuries and mistakes, and in the second half, we were just flat worn out,” Posey said. “This offseason, we’ve been in the weight room really hard and conditioning a lot more, so that’s been our focus.”
The Warriors return Gerald Isom at quarterback to lead the offense after totaling 2,000 yards with 19 touchdowns last year.
Choctaw Central returns seven starters on offense, including four offensive linemen.
“Isom being back is huge for us because he can do so many things. He’s very important in what we do, and we’ve put in more packages to help take the pressure off him,” Posey said. “Offensively, we have to match the other team’s speed and play ball control.”
Caston Bell will be the top receiver returning for the Warriors and will be the deep threat on the outside.
Eli Joe will be the running back for Choctaw Central.
“That will be key for us — to have a balanced offense,” Posey said. “We are going to lean on our offensive line and run the ball and let Isom do what he does. The concern I have is the size on offensive line and the depth at running back.”
Defensively, the Warriors return seven starters that will anchored by the front seven.
Defensive end Trevelle Vivians, along with defensive tackles Jaden Alex and Manning Willis, are back to lead the defensive front.
Gage Wesley and Billy Isom return to lead the linebacking corps. Elias Bell returns at defensive back, and Lonzo Thomas is back at strong safety to lead the secondary.
“Up front will be the key point for us and will have to lead us,” Posey said. “We need to establish depth at defensive back, and that’s a concern. For us, our philosophy is to get after it or go home, and that’s what we are doing.”
The big thing for Choctaw Central is moving up to Class 4A from 3A. The Warriors will compete in Region 4-4A with defending 4A state champion Louisville along with Kosciusko, Leake Central, Northeast Lauderdale and West Lauderdale.
Choctaw Central opens the season with three straight home games against Union, Cherokee (N.C.) and defending 1A state champion Nanih Waiya.
“(Getting moved up is) a nightmare situation when you’re trying to get a program back up,” Posey said. “We have a good competitive schedule to start off to help us prepare for division. We’ll make the best of it and hope for the best.”
