Last year, Choctaw Central made it to the MHSAA Class 3A state title series before South Pontotoc ended a strong postseason run by the Lady Warriors fast-pitch softball team.
The squad’s three juniors, now seniors, hoped to finish what they started, this time at the 4A level as Choctaw Central was reclassified last summer during MHSAA realignment. But the coronavirus pandemic brought an early end to the 2020 fast-pitch season, leaving seniors Tia’Rain Saunders, Melanian Jimmie and Maiya Joe without an opportunity to go out as state champions this year.
The silver lining is all three will get to continue playing at the junior college level as Saunders recently signed with Jones College, while Jimmie and Joe inked with Meridian Community College.
Saunders said Jones made her feel at home when she visited, and she’s looking forward to playing the outfield for the Bobcats next spring.
“It feels amazing,” Saunders said. “I’m just blessed with the opportunities God has given me to play at the next level and show everyone Choctaw Central can make it out there, too.”
It didn’t hit Saunders that her season had been cut short until she recently saw a video from last year’s state title series, she said.
“My season was really over in the state championship game,” Saunders said. “You really want to end it there if it’s your last year, when you’re a senior, not as a junior or an underclassmen.”
Jimmie said she immediately hit it off with MCC softball coach Faith Johnson on her official visit, who made her feel at home in Meridian.
“She was very welcoming, and I loved how she made me feel like she wanted to help me get better playing softball,” Jimmie said. “I really felt like she believes in me, and that’s what I love the most.”
It’s also nice to have Joe joining the MCC team as well, Jimmie added.
“Honestly, I really did want to play with one of my (senior) teammates in college,” Jimmie said. “Me and Maiya have been playing together since we were 5, so I’m really glad I get to play with her in college.”
With no senior season, Jimmie said it’s that much more important to her to have the chance to keep playing softball beyond high school.
“I wanted to leave my mark at Choctaw Central,” Jimmie said. “Actually, me, Maiya and Tia’s plan was to take our team to state and win our first fast-pitch championship. Even though we didn’t have the opportunity to accomplish that, it motivates me to do a lot more great things in college, and that’s what I plan to do.”
While she’ll no longer suit up for the Lady Warriors, Saunders said she’ll still keep up with the team next spring.
“The players coming up next year will be a really good group,” Saunders said. “Not only that, but they work really hard, and they know how to play with each other. We’ve all been playing a long time together, and I’m excited to see what they bring next year because I know they’ll be hungry to prove themselves.”
