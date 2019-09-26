PHILADELPHIA — For Choctaw Central, all it took was one big quarter.
The Warriors scored 28 points in the second quarter en route to a 54-14 thumping of Richland at Warrior Stadium on Thursday night.
“The scores don’t really indicate it, but we’ve been really close this year in games, and tonight we put it together,” Choctaw Central coach Pepper Posey said. “I’m proud of the boys tonight and excited for the win, especially with district play starting next week.”
Richland got on the board first on a safety as a snap went over the Choctaw Central punter’s head and rolled out of the back of the end zone.
Choctaw Central took a 6-2 lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Eli Joe to Gerald Isom with 2:46 left in the first quarter.
The Rangers regained the lead at 8-6 on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Shane Wingate to Malachi Newell wit 1:14 left in the first quarter.
Isom then took the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown from 79 yards out to give Choctaw Central a 12-8 with a minute left in the first quarter.
The Warriors (2-3) took control in the second quarter.
Joe hit Kashden Bell on a 33-yard touchdown pass with 11 minutes left to give Choctaw Central a 19-8 lead.
Joe had a 3-yard touchdown run with 7:31 left in the second quarter, and after a Richland fumble, he added a 4-yard score to extend the lead to 33-7 with 6:45 left.
Elias Bell added a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown with 33 seconds left before halftime to give the Warriors a 40-8 lead.
“We just kept making play after play, and it was great to see the kids step up,” Posey said. “The offensive line did a good job of protecting the quarterback, but we’ve got to clean up the mistakes with penalties.”
Joe added a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Brydon Wesley had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Joe finished the night 5-of-6 passing for 135 yards with two touchdowns and had 72 yards rushing with three touchdowns.
“Eli did a great job with decision making,” Posey said. “We just have to keep getting better and improving each week.”
Logan Evans had a 25-yard touchdown run for Richland (4-2).
“Just a snow ball effect for us tonight with turnovers,” Richland coach J.J. Plummer said. “We are definitely a better football team than we showed tonight, and we will get better.”
