Choctaw Central won comfortably in Game 1 and pulled out a close victory in Game 2 to sweep South Pontotoc Tuesday in the second round of the MHSAA Class II slow-pitch playoffs at Choctaw Central.
Aided by a Neera Bell grand slam, Choctaw Central beat South Pontotoc 10-3 in the first game. Bell finished 2-for-4 with a double and one additional RBI to go along with the grand slam, and Leia Phillips was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Tia’Rain Saunders and Ciji Vaughn also doubled for the Lady Warriors in Game 1.
In the second game, the Lady Warriors tallied 22 hits and overcame a seven-run bottom of the fourth for South Pontotoc to win 13-11. Phillips and Vaughn both homered in the second game, with Vaughn finishing 3-for-3 and Phillips going 3-for-4. Phillips also had two doubles, and Bell was 4-for-4 with a double. Ahnaya Williams went 3-for-3 with a double, and Saunders finished 2-for-4, while Malaka Morris went 3-for-5.
The Lady Warriors improved to 18-8 on the season.
NEWTON COUNTY SWEEPS GRENADA
Natalia Lampton continued her strong postseason showing on the mound as Newton County won a pair of 15-0 contests against host Grenada in the second round of the Class II playoffs Tuesday.
In Game 1, Lampton needed just three shutout innings as the Lady Cougars scored 15 runs on 12 hits. Katelyn Gipson and Jada McDougle both homered, and McDougle’s home run was a grand slam.
McDougle and Lizzy Hollingsworth both went 2-for-2, and Hollingsworth had a double along with Lanie Phillips. Casey Dube finished 2-for-3 in Game 1.
In the second game, Lampton again needed just three innings to keep Grenada at bay, as Newton County scored 15 runs on 16 hits. McDougle, Gipson and Haley McDowell were all 2-for-2, with Gipson hitting a double and a home run. Lizzy Hollingsworth was 2-for-3 with a double, and Lorren Ivey went 3-for-3 with a double. Maeli Ben finished 2-for-3 with a triple for Newton County.
Newton County is now 29-2 on the year.
NESHOBA CENTRAL SWEEPS CLEVELAND CENTRAL
The Lady Rockets advanced to the third round of the Class II postseason with a pair of wins, 13-1 and 12-1, against Cleveland Central Tuesday at Neshoba Central.
In Game 1, Elleigh Willis pitched a no-hitter, holding Cleveland Central to one unearned run while striking out three in five innings of work. Tenley Grisham finished 3-for-3 with a double, and Layana Morris and Mya Willis both homered for the Lady Rockets in their 13-1 win. Hamaya Fielder was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Reese Page and Annleigh Jones both finished 2-for-3.
In Game 2, Willis pitched five more innings and gave up one run on six hits and one walk. Grisham was 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run, and Jayda Ben, Fielder, Page and Willis all doubled for the Lady Rockets. Willis finished 3-for-4, while Fielder was 2-for-4 and Morris and Page both went 2-for-3.
Neshoba Central improved to 27-3 on the season.
OTHER SCORES
•Union lost two games to Bogue Chitto, 10-0 and 7-3, in the second round of the Class I playoffs.
