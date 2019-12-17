Choctaw Central’s fast-paced offense started and finished the same way Tuesday night: fast.
The Lady Warriors held Southeast Lauderdale without a point in the second quarter and coupled it with a 19-0 run in the period to storm past the Lady Tigers, 62-16.
“They run up and down the floor better than anybody in the state,” Southeast head coach Dana Buchanan. “They always have.”
Choctaw Central (10-1) out-rebounded Southeast (8-4) 24-12 in the first half and 38-28 overall with 20 offensive boards. Nine different players recorded a total of 20 steals.
“We got after it pretty well. That’s how we play every time,” Choctaw Central head coach Bill Smith said. “People know we’re going to press and run up and down the floor, and that’s all we’ve ever done.”
Jamae Wright came off the bench and had the only double-digit performance of the game, scoring 12 points and adding three steals for the Lady Warriors. Kyla Farmer had seven points and seven rebounds, Tia’Rain Saunders finished with seven points and four steals and Meloney Thames chipped six points, nine boards, four assists and two steals. Lyleonia Johnson also had five points, four assists and three steals.
Choctaw Central opened the contest on a 7-0 run with the help of a 3-pointer from Johnson. Thames had a steal and fastbreak bucket before Wright scored back-to-back shots to lead 16-8 after the first quarter.
Wright’s second basket started a 21-0 run that lasted until halftime as the Lady Warriors continuously ran past Lady Tiger defenders for layups in transition. Eight different players contributed to the run in the second quarter, including a 3-point play from Shantashia John, to build a 35-8 advantage at the midpoint.
“We weren’t ready to play,” Buchanan said. “Our mind wasn’t in the right place when the game started, and I just never could get them in the right place. But it’s hard to when (Choctaw Central) comes out like that and they do that the whole game because they’re that good.”
Smith kept his starters in the game for the first part of the third period but soon took them out after leading by over 30. After making only one shot from the perimeter in the first half, Choctaw Central made three from beyond the arc in the second half courtesy of Saunders, Leilaya McMillan and Neera Bell. Choctaw Central made 10 of 15 free-throw attempts, and its bench earned 27 points.
“They played us a lot closer the last time we played,” Smith said. “I thought our girls did pretty well, and they pulled out a victory.”
Shakira Wilson and Savannah Davis led Southeast with four points each, and Davis hauled in seven rebounds.
Choctaw Central travels to Baldwyn Saturday, while Southeast hosts Philadelphia Friday.
