CHOCTAW — Tuesday night began a difficult stretch for the Choctaw Central girls basketball team as the Lady Warriors hosted Leake Central, which entered the game 11-2 overall.
While Choctaw Central still has some things to fix, the Lady Warriors earned a passing grade with a 76-59 win against the Lady Gators in the first game of a weeklong stretch of quality opponents.
Choctaw Central jumped out to a 23-7 lead in the first quarter, and each team scored 16 points in the second to give the Lady Warriors a 38-23 advantage going into the half. The Lady Warriors looked sloppy at times in the third quarter with several turnovers and missed layups, but Choctaw Central hit six 3-pointers in the frame, preventing the Lady Gators from ever making a serious run. The score was 65-44 at the end of the third, and Lady Warriors head coach Bill Smith subbed in his bench to finish out the contest.
“As the next district game up for us, I thought we came out a little flat to start the game,” Smith said. “We let them make some shots they weren’t supposed to, but once we started hitting some shots and got in the press, we affected them a little bit.”
Six of Choctaw Central’s 10 3-pointers came in the third quarter, and even though those six allowed the Lady Warriors to maintain a comfortable lead, Smith said he would like to see more consistency from beyond the arc.
“We didn’t hit them too well tonight,” Smith said. “We made some. We shoot a lot of 3s, and when they’re going in, we’re pretty good.”
The duo of Meloney Thames and Shantashia John led the Lady Warriors with 17 points apiece, while Lyleonia Johnson added 16 points for Choctaw Central (15-2, 2-0). Leilaya McMillan finished with nine points for Choctaw Central.
For Leake Central (11-3, 1-1), Kizzy Fricklin tallied 19 points, and Pernillia Morris added 15 points.
Following Tuesday’s game, Choctaw Central travels to Northeast Lauderdale for another Region 4-4A matchup, and the Lady Warriors face Meridian (ranked No. 1 in the state by MaxPreps.com) Saturday in the Choctaw County Shootout. On Monday, Choctaw Central plays Harrison Central (No. 11 ranking on MaxPreps) in East Central Community College’s Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament before returning to divisional play next Tuesday at Louisville.
“We’re going to find out how good we are in the next six days,” Smith said.
LEAKE CENTRAL 56, CHOCTAW CENTRAL BOYS 53
The Warriors dropped to 12-7 overall, 0-2 in Region 4-4A after a narrow loss to Leake Central.
Choctaw Central travels to Northeast Lauderdale Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.