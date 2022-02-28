JACKSON — For Choctaw Central coach Bill Smith, an ugly win is better than a pretty loss, even if there were a couple of costly blows.
Behind the second-half play of Kylie Williamson and Mattison Bell, the Lady Warriors held off Newton County 49-43 in the semifinal round of the MHSAA Class 4A postseason at the Mississippi Coliseum Monday night.
The Lady Warriors (28-4) will face Tishomingo County for the girls Class 4A state championship at 5 p.m. Thursday.
“Ugly win. We didn’t shoot the ball well at all,” Smith said. “We live by the 3 and die by the 3, and they weren’t falling.”
Not only did Choctaw Central shoot just 2-for-25 from 3-point range, but the Lady Warriors had two key players go down with knee injuries in post Kyla Farmer and point guard Kylinn Bell.
“When Kyla went down, we laid down mentally and took some energy out of us,” Smith said. “Who knows what their status is, but we have to find a way and bounce back and shoot it better on Thursday.”
The Lady Warriors never trailed. Choctaw Central held a 11-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led 22-16 at halftime. Farmer went down with just over five minutes left in the opening frame, while Bell went down in the third quarter. Bell had 10 points to lead Choctaw Central.
In the third quarter, the Lady Warriors went on an 8-0 run to extend their lead to 30-16, but late in the period Newton County went on a 11-3 run to cut the lead down to six points at 33-27. Choctaw Central got four quick points to end the third and extend its lead to 37-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final period, Choctaw Central extended its lead back out to 10 points at 43-33, but the Lady Cougars went on an 8-4 run to cut the lead down to 47-41 with two minutes left. Williamson had a steal and layup with just under 15 seconds remaining to seal the win for Choctaw Central.
“We started off nervous, even I was nervous,” Williamson said. “In the second half, we started playing as a team and was able to find away. We just had to work together more and communicate more, and we got the win.”
Now it’s back to the state title game, in which Choctaw Central lost last season.
“We survived and advance, and with the injuries we’re going to have to find a way,” Smith said. “We have to go back and prepare and shoot a thousand shots in practice, and hopefully they’ll fall on Thursday.”
Hannah McDougle had 16 points to lead Newton County, while Kelcei Thomas added 12 points for the Lady Cougars (14-14).
“Our game plan was that we needed to limit our turnovers, and that didn’t happen,” Newton County coach Cory Cleveland said. “We made it interesting at the end, and I’m proud of the girls for fighting hard.”
