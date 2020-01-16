Northeast Lauderdale led for much of the game before Choctaw Central tied it at 30-30 with 5:53 left in the third quarter.
The game stayed back-and-forth for the rest of the frame as the Trojans clung to a 45-44 lead going into the final eight minutes, but after Bryce Benamon’s basket with 7:30 left in the fourth, the Trojans didn’t hit another field goal until 42 seconds remained as Choctaw Central outscored Northeast Lauderdale 20-14 to take a 64-59 victory in Thursday night boys prep basketball action.
A pair of 3-pointers by William McKinney and a trey by Treundes Willis helped power the Warriors in the fourth quarter, and head coach Brent Farmer said he was proud of his team maintaining its composure throughout the game despite not taking the lead until 3:56 left in regulation.
“That’s the type of team we are,” Farmer said. “We fight from the beginning of the game until the end of the game. It’s hurting us right now not having our point guard (Ocavious Jones, out with a broken wrist), and everyone else is having to step up. Ocavious does a great job for us, but unfortunately, he’s not with us right now, but everybody else is elevating their game.”
McKinney said he and his teammates focused on each individual play rather than getting too caught up with the score. That allowed them to stay relaxed while the defense limited the Trojans to just four free throws for almost the duration of the final period.
“We were playing hard,” McKinney said. “We knew we just had to be calm and worry about getting the ‘W.’”
Northeast Lauderdale outscored Choctaw Central 9-3 in the opening five minutes of play and held a 12-7 lead after the first quarter. The Trojans outscored the Warriors 15-14 for almost the entire second quarter before a trey by McKinney at the buzzer cut Northeast Lauderdale’s lead to 27-24 at the half.
A free throw by the Warriors’ Kashden Bell with 5:03 left in the game tied the contest at 49-49, and Choctaw Central outscored Northeast Lauderdale 15-10 from that point forward to come away with the win in a key Region 4-4A matchup.
Willis had a game-high 26 points for the Warriors, and McKinney tallied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Avontae Jones added 10 points for Choctaw Central.
“It’s kind of new for me,” McKinney said of getting double-digit rebounds. It means a lot. I wasn’t rebounding a lot earlier in the year, so I felt like I had to step up my game with my rebounding.”
Dennis Heidelberg led the Trojans with 22 points, while Christian Luvene added 18 points. Benamon finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“The kids were playing really hard, we just couldn’t buy a basket,” Northeast Lauderdale coach Lewis Lightsey said of his team’s fourth-quarter cold spell. “It’s just one of those things. A couple of bad turnovers creeped in as well. We had a moving screen called against us, and we had a turnover in the lane and threw the ball out of bounds on the sideline. Those kind of things you just can’t do, and give Choctaw credit, they came back down and scored when they got the breaks and opportunities. They made enough of their shots and plays to win.
“I’m really proud of how hard we played. We’re getting better — our record may not indicate it, but we are getting better. I just hope we don’t get down on ourselves or run out of time before we can play our best.”
Choctaw Central (13-7, 1-2) will play Ripley Saturday in Choctaw County High School’s 2020 Mid-Mississippi Challenge, while Northeast Lauderdale (4-13, 1-3) will play Philadelphia Saturday in the Martin Luther King Jr. Classic at East Central Community College.
CHOCTAW CENTRAL 77, NORTHEAST GIRLS 38
There was no looking ahead for the Choctaw Central girls, as the Lady Warriors won big at Northeast Lauderdale Thursday.
With a Saturday matchup against No. 1-ranked Meridian in the 2020 Mid-Mississippi Challenge, the Lady Warriors jumped ahead 36-19 at the half and never looked back. Lyleonia Johnson and Shantasia John both scored 14 points for Choctaw Central, while Meloney Thames added nine points. Neera Bell and Sarah Williams both finished with eight points, and 10 Lady Warriors got on the scoring column.
“We hit the 3s tonight,” Lady Warriors head coach Bill Smith said of his team’s 13 baskets from beyond the arc. “Like I said the other night, when we’re hitting 3s, we’re pretty tough.”
Lightsey said early foul trouble forced the Lady Trojans to adjust their game plan, and the Lady Warriors proved too tough to defend without being able to execute plan A.
“We wanted to stop No. 14 (Thames), and we kind of held her down, and all the other girls made shots,” Lightsey said. “That’s to their credit.”
Up next for Choctaw Central (16-2, 3-0) is Meridian, which pits the state’s No. 4-ranked team according to MaxPreps.com against its top-ranked team in the Lady Wildcats.
“I know they’re by far the most athletic team in the state,” Smith said. “They’re deserving of the No. 1 ranking, and we’re going to get a chance to see what we can do against somebody that’s more athletic, bigger and more talented than we are.”
Northeast Lauderdale (12-6, 3-1) will play at West Lauderdale next Tuesday.
