CHOCTAW — Brent Farmer is hoping his team is peaking at the right time.
If the play of Octavious Jones is any indication, they just might be. After missing all but two Region 4-4A contests during the regular season, Jones returned to help his team win the 4-4A tournament and earn a No. 1 seed in the Class 4A boys basketball playoffs.
Against Mooreville Tuesday night, Jones had a team-high 18 points as the Warriors edged the Troopers 61-60 to advance to Saturday’s second-round contest. Choctaw Central trailed 34-33 at the half but jumped ahead 41-40 with 2:55 left in the third quarter and slowly began to build its lead. Despite a late comeback attempt by Mooreville, the Warriors held on to clinch the postseason opener.
“They never give up,” Choctaw Central boys basketball coach Brent Farmer said. “They keep on fighting, and somehow, some way, things seem to work out. All I can say is, I’m a blessed coach.”
Jones said he felt like he and his teammates got the job done in getting the win, but the much bigger job of sustaining a playoff run was still ahead for them.
“It’s a good feeling,” Jones said. “It’s been a minute since we’ve done this (advanced past the first round), so we came out here and had one thing on our mind, which was to win.”
After missing so many divisional games, Farmer said Jones’ standout performance is hopefully an indication that his team is at full strength.
“I saw a young man grow up tonight,” Farmer said. “He did a tremendous job for us, like he always does. I was happy to see him back out there on the floor and his teammates supporting him.”
The Troopers jumped out to a 17-11 lead after one quarter of play and outscored the Warriors 14-10 for the first five minutes of the second period. Beginning with two free throws at the 2:05 mark by William McKinney, Choctaw Central ended the first half on a 12-3 run to cut Mooreville’s lead to 34-33 at intermission. A 3-pointer by Treundes Willis with 30 seconds remaining and a field goal by Gerald Isom as time expired capped off that run and sent Choctaw Central into the locker room with some momentum.
“That was huge for us,” Farmer said. “We were struggling behind the 3-point line, and shots weren’t falling for us, so it was really big for us to get something going right before the half.”
Choctaw Central limited Mooreville to just 10 points in the third quarter and finally took the lead, 41-40, with 2:55 left in the frame thanks to two free throws by Jones. Willis hit his second 3 of the game with 2:11 to go in the third, but Mooreville responded with back-to-back field goals to cut Choctaw Central’s lead to 46-44 with 1:05 left in the period. Jones, though, hit a field goal with 11 seconds remaining in the quarter to send his team into the final eight minutes up 48-44.
The Warriors built their lead to 59-50 with 1:54 left, but Mooreville stayed in striking distance by outscoring Choctaw Central 9-2 in the game’s waning minutes. A field goal by Kashden Bell with 10 seconds remaining ended up being the difference, as Mooreville hit a 3 as time expired to make the final score 61-60 in favor of the Warriors.
“Defense and talking, that was the main key for us,” Jones said. “We started off badly, but we came in here at halftime and talked about it and went up there with those two things on our minds, defense and talking.”
Willis’ two 3s were the only shots Choctaw Central made from beyond the arc, and Farmer said he was proud of his team for pulling out the win even when the 3s weren’t falling.
“It says a lot,” Farmer said. “It says we can adapt to the situation — not as much as I wanted to, but we adjusted enough to where we could get the win tonight.”
Willis finished with 12 points, and McKinney tallied nine points on the night. Bell scored eight points for the Warriors.
Choctaw Central (22-10) will play Saturday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
