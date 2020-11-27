Gary “Chic” Johnson estimates he was around 13 years old when he first got into officiating.
At that age, Johnson obviously couldn’t be an MHSAA referee, but his middle school physical education coach, Q.V. Sykes, asked Johnson one evening if he would officiating a middle school basketball game since the referees due to officiate the contest never showed up.
“I would always mimic officials anyway, so I said I’d love to,” Johnson said. “The rest is history. I was bitten by the officiating bug.”
While he loved basketball growing up, Johnson knew early on he wouldn’t excel as a player, but a desire to be around the game as long as possible made him decide to be an MHSAA referee after he turned 21. He’s been officiating basketball and baseball games in the association officially for 41 years, and he also referees city and church league games in Meridian. Four decades later, Johnson still loves doing it, and it all goes back to that one night as a middle schooler, where he admitted he may have gone in overconfident.
“I thought I knew (the rules),” Johnson said. “I had a rude awakening, of course. Some rules I wasn’t as versed on as previously thought.”
That didn’t dissuade him from learning what it took to be an official.
“I was a fanatic for basketball,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t very good playing it, but I desired to be a part of it in some way. I was a big fan of the late, great NBA official Mendy Rudolph and tried to mimic his gestures.”
Also known in the community as a manager at Shoe Carnival and as the host of a nightly Facebook broadcast, Coffee With Chic, Johnson is the director of outreach communications at his church, Fitkins Memorial Church of the Nazarene, as well. Even with him being pulled in many directions, Johnson said officiating is probably the thing for which he’s most known.
“Some people attend ball games and hear my big mouth, and it’s the same with my radio broadcast,” Johnson said. “No matter where I am, my big mouth gives me away.”
The fact that he’s so well-known in the community means fans will sometimes give him a hard time over a call, even if it wasn’t Johnson’s call. He recalled one instance years ago when he was officiating a basketball game at Northeast Lauderdale, and after a few cries of, “Come on, Chic!” from the crowd, he turned to then-Northeast Lauderdale principal Rob Calcote, exasperated.
“I said, ‘Rob, let me ask you a question: Why is it every time a whistle blows they call my name?’” Johnson recalled. “He said, ‘Chic, that’s the price you pay for being a live and living legend.’ I didn’t think he’d have such a quick answer.”
Willie Hopson, who often calls games with Johnson, said it’s not uncommon for well-known referees to receive communication from the stands.
“His name gets called sometimes, but it all depends,” Hopson said. “I would say that’s the case for most officials if you’re at a particular gym where everybody knows you, even though you’re not (making a call), they still might call your name out or whatever.”
No matter what he’s doing, Johnson said he tries to be a positive influence, and officiating basketball and baseball games is an avenue for him to do that with local youth.
“My maternal grandmother told me to always carry yourself in a manner where you exemplify respect,” Johnson said. “People don’t have to like you to respect you.
“Just wanting to be around the game and be around young people, it’s like Vitamin C to me. I realize it’s a blessing by God to be out there. I’m not the blessing — the kids in the game are blessing to me. Even at age 62 I’m enamored that God has given me the opportunity to be around the game at this age.”
One thing he always stresses to himself and fellow officials is maintaining a level of professionalism that would make a young person want to possibly become an official one day. It’s something he especially wants younger officials to take away from him, and Hopson said Johnson understands the importance of setting a good example for those younger men and women who are learning to officiate games.
“I think most of the young guys that do come on, he really encourages them to come out and watch some of the veteran officials call games, especially if they plan on staying in the business for a length of time,” Hopson said. “Right now, we are hurting with attracting younger officials, so it’s a good time to bring young officials aboard.”
As he continues to do what he loves, Johnson said he’s grateful for every game he officiates, and he hopes to continue doing it as long as possible. Asked if he had to choose between basketball and baseball, Johnson referred back to his first time officiating in middle school.
“Basketball was my first love, so I would definitely say it still reigns supreme in my heart,” Johnson said. “Even though I love officiating both of them, there’s just something about throwing that round ball up and running up and down the court that’s special.”
