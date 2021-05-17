A lot has changed since 1998, when Seth Cheatham last lived in Meridian.
After more than two decades, Cheatham is returning to the Queen City to take over as the Lamar boys basketball coach. He previously coached at Sylva Bay Academy, and he replaces Steve Nelson, who will be the new headmaster at Newton County Academy.
“We moved here when I was 4 years old, and we left in ’98, so right in the middle of my sixth-grade year,” Cheatham said. “I started school here, so it is like coming home. It’s a little different — it’s changed in 20 plus years — but at the same time it’s all the same. It’s definitely exciting to get back in the area.”
One of the things that attracted Cheatham to Lamar was the potential he sees in the players.
“There’s so much potential sitting at this school, a lot of athletes,” Cheatham said. “I’ve kind of watched them from afar over the last couple of years. I’m excited to see what the athletes can do. I know what they have on the football field, so (I want to see) how those athletes can transition into the gym to grow the program to where it needs to be.”
Lamar athletic director Matt Boone said Cheatham expressed an eagerness for the job and confidence he can leave a positive mark on the boys basketball program.
“I think he feels like Lamar is a premier school, especially academically,” Boone said. “We have the facilities to compete, and I think he wants the challenge of coming in here and trying to compete at the highest level.”
Cheatham said the facilities, including a gymnasium that’s only five years old, were a big selling point for him.
“It’s nice,” Cheatham said. “Part of it is confidence. You step in a facility like this, you know you’re expected to play well, and it gives you the confidence to play well. It’s like wearing a nice uniform: It doesn’t really matter in the long run, but in the mind it does. ‘Look good, play good.’ Playing in a nice facility, there’s something to play for.”
With the mindset Cheatham brings, Boone said he feels like the school’s boys basketball players are in good hands.
“Basketball-wise, Seth is really good, but to me what stands out is him personally,” Boone said. “He’s high-character, someone I knew would love the kids, and I want to be around good people who are also good coaches.”
