After a change in plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Celtic Warrior Challenge is finally schedule to happen this weekend.
Now, organizers are hoping the weather cooperates Saturday at Bonita Lakes Park, where work has begun in order to set up the various obstacles the challenge will feature. Tropical Storm Delta is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to reach hurricane strength as of Monday afternoon. The current projected path of the storm has it making landfall in Louisiana later this week and making its way inland.
Celtic Warrior Challenge president and founder Thomas Ratliff said short of lightning, torrential downpours or hurricane-force winds, the plan is for it to continue as scheduled Saturday.
“We’re really excited to finally get this thing to happen,” Ratliff said. “We’re just hoping we can have a good turnout. Of course, now we have (a potential hurricane) blowing down our neck, so that will make it interesting, but I think we’ll have a good event still.”
The challenge is a 5- to 7-mile obstacle course race with features such as heavy object carrying, low crawls and grip strength tests. People of any level of fitness are invited to come out, race ambassador Tammy Burkeen said.
“What I love about this challenge is it kind of mimics what you go through in life,” Burkeen explained. “Everybody has a story, something they overcome, and you don’t really think about it, you just do it. You get out there every day and wake up every day and go through the motions, and that’s whether you’re overcoming mental obstacles, substance abuse obstacles, physical obstacles or physical abuse obstacles. Whatever it is you’re overcoming, you just grit your teeth and get through it.
“People will say, ‘Oh, I can’t do that. There’s no way I can do that.’ You get out here on this course, and you’ll find that determination and grit that you have inside you already, and you bring it to this course. At the end of this course, when you cross the finishing line, you feel like you’ve been moved on a deeper level than you can even imagine.”
That’s why organizers are inviting locals to test their mettle this weekend, Burkeen said.
“Our message to the local athletes is just come out here and give it a try,” Burkeen said. “This is not something you have to be prepared for or be at a certain level to do. This is something you can come out here and gauge and see what you can do.”
The race isn’t just limited to the most able bodied, either.
“It’s a new brand,” Ratliff said. “This is our first race here in Meridian, and we’re really happy Meridian let us come and use this beautiful venue that we have here at Bonita Lakes. We’re different in that we’re based on a Celtic theme. We want to make this more of a community type of situation. We’re definitely going to have the elite teams that can run, but we’ll also have open heats for people to come in and run. We’ll have adaptive athletes, which means we’ll have handicapped people running. One of our runners is blind, and he runs the course. We have several folks in wheelchairs; we run as a team and help them overcome these obstacles. A lot of these obstacles aren’t just physical obstacles, but they’re obstacles people overcome to help them overcome obstacles in life, and that’s part of what our brand is. Yes, it’s competitive, but it’s also a chance to bring communities together and learn how to work together as teams and overcome the obstacles we face in everyday challenges.”
For more information, or to register, visit celticwarriorchallenge.com.
