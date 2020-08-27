Once Newton County wrapped up its football practice Thursday afternoon, the Cougars strolled back to the locker room from their practice field.
After most of the team had filed in, Carlois Walker had yet to join them.
“I’m sure he’s doing something extra,” head coach Bobby Bass said, indicating the running back wasn’t quite done practice yet.
The will to put in extra time and exert more effort is just one of the qualities that makes the 5-foot-8, 190-pound running back an exceptional football player. Last season, he rushed for more than 1,800 yards and scored 20 touchdowns to help lead Newton County to its first winning season since 2015 and a quarterfinal appearance in the Class 4A playoffs.
With the season opener just two weeks away, Walker is still gearing up to headline the Cougars’ rushing attack — he’s the No. 20-ranked player and the third-highest ranked running back in Mississippi, according to 247Sports — but the senior will also be seeing an increased role in their passing game.
When quarterback Damon Mapp broke his arm last year and missed more than half the season, Walker picked up the bulk of the slack on offense and was handed the ball nearly 20 times per game. In Newton County’s Week 10 matchup with Florence on a rainy, mud-soaked field, he unaffectedly dashed for 256 yards on 22 carries and collected four touchdowns in the 24-7 victory.
Walker, the “workhorse in the backfield” as Bass called him, may not get as much of the workload in 2020 as Mapp returns under center and the Cougars look to increase their passing game.
“I’ve been working on my hands with my coach, and I’ll do whatever they tell me,” Walker said. “I’ll do what I can.”
Bass said Walker will function as a pass protector for Mapp and as a receiving target as well. Consequently, the air attack might lead to better opportunities for him on the ground.
“Everybody can load up and try to stop the run, so us being able to throw the ball is going to open up, hopefully, some more running lanes,” Bass said.
Following his stellar junior campaign, Walker said he continued to work in the offseason and didn’t drop off his regimen when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of spring football.
His one goal for his final year at Newton County is to be a better teammate and be a continued part of the squad’s success.
“I’ve stayed in shape. COVID can’t beat me, or this team. We work hard all day every day. We’re going to do what we need to to get the win,” he said. “We’ve been working all summer, working all year really. COVID around, that can’t stop us. We’re just ready to play.”
That drive has rubbed off on the Cougars, Bass said, and his leadership has had an effect through the ongoing pandemic.
“All the kids look up to him. He’s a very humble kid, just a hard worker, and the kids see that so they respond to that hard work,” he said. “He’s still strong, obviously, and it was kind of hit-and-miss in the summer. We got going for a little while and then we had to shut down, but he’s going to work hard every day he comes here. He just brings the lunch pail every day.”
Walker’s production in 2019 caught the eye of several colleges, and so far he’s received offers from Army and Central Florida with interest drawn from Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Samford. He’s putting all that behind him for the time being, he said, as he knows he still had a job to do for the next few months.
“I don’t let that stuff faze me,” he said. “I play for my team.”
Walker kicks off his senior campaign when Newton County hosts Morton on Sept. 4.
